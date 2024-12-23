Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mel will be joined by a host of Celebrity guests for Pictionary

Pictionary is coming to our TV screens this Christmas.

Watch celebrity guests take on the popular board game.

Great British Bake-Off legend Mel Giedroyc is on hosting duties.

ITV has confirmed the celebrity guests who will take on its new gameshow Pictionary. It will be hosted by The Great British Bake-Off alumnus Mel Giedroyc.

Airing across the festive period, it will see famous faces and other contestants take on the iconic board game. It may even inspire you to dust down your old copy and play it over the festive period.

The full line-up of guests has been confirmed and the times when it will air. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Pictionary on ITV this Christmas?

Mel Giedroyc hosts Pictionary on ITV. | ITV

The gameshow will air in the early evening on ITV on both today (Monday December 23) and Thursday December 26. Both episodes are brand new and will see different celebrity guests appear.

Pictionary will air at 5.30pm on December 23 with the episode scheduled to last for approximately 30 minutes, including advert breaks. It will also air as a repeat at 1.20am on Christmas Eve.

The second episode on Boxing Day (December 26) will start at the slightly later time of 5.40pm. It will also run for 30 minutes until 6.10pm, including advert breaks.

How to watch Pictionary?

It will air on ITV1 on both December 23 and 26, if you are planning to watch it live. It should also be available on ITVX for catch-up after it has aired.

Who are the celebrity guests on Pictionary?

The show will be hosted by a familiar face in the form of Mel Giedroyc and for both episodes will feature different celebrity guests. The line-up has been confirmed as follows:

December 23

Denise Van Outen and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will be the celebrities who will captain the teams for the debut episode of Pictionary.

December 26

For the second episode, which airs on Boxing Day, two other celebs are scheduled to appear. Former I’m a Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt and Jeff Brazier will be the captains this time.

