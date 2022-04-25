Former GMB presenter Piers Morgan has vowed to ‘cancel cancel culture’ ahead of the launch of his new show on TalkTV

Piers Morgan is about to join the ever-growning list of public figures who use their platforms on TV, in newspaper columns, or on social media to relentlessly bemoan the fact that they have been cancelled, with no sense of irony.

In his new chat show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan will join forces with Rupert Murdoch (a bit like Darth Vader working for Emperor Palpatine) for his primetime comeback.

Morgan cut ties with ITV more than a year ago and says that he will use his new platform to “annoy all the right people”.

But beyond the bombast, what is Uncensored about, when will it be on TV, and who else will be on the chat show?

Why did Piers Morgan leave Good Morning Britain?

Piers Morgan said in a promotional video for Uncensored, shared to his Twitter page: “A year ago today I was forced to leave a job that I loved at the peak of its success for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion,”

Here Morgan is referring to the moment he stormed off the set of GMB after being challenged on his views by fellow presenter Alex Beresford.

Beresford had taken Morgan to task over his comments on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Meghan had spoken in an interview with Oprah Winfrey about experiencing suicidal thoughts, and Morgan said that he didn’t believe a word of it.

Feeling rankled, Morgan fled the set rather than engage in a debate.

But now, making a return like that uncle you see every other Christmas, Piers is back with his own show which he says will “cancel cancel culture”.

What do we know about Piers Morgan Uncensored so far?

Uncensored is a new 60- minute show that will be broadcast across media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s news channels in the US, Australia, and the UK.

It will mark Morgan’s talk show return more than a year after leaving Good Morning Britain.

In the show’s trailer, Morgan says: “I want it to be a platform for lively vigorous debate, for newsmaking interviews, and that increasingly taboo three letter word, fun.”

From what we know about Morgan’s style on Good Morning Britain, it’s safe to expect controversial subject matter and bombastic, highly charged debate.

When is Piers Morgan Uncensored on TV?

In the UK, Uncensored will air on weeknights on TalkTV, a new TV channel and Murdoch enterprise designed to be a competitor to the much-beleaguered GB News.

The channel is due to launch in the UK on 25 April at 7pm and will be available through FreeSat, Freeview, Sky UK, and Virgin Media.

Uncensored is one of TalkTV’s flagship shows and will air the same day as the channel launches. The first episode of Uncensored will air at 8pm on 25 April.

UK viewers will also be able to watch the show live or on demand on personal devices.

Who will join Piers Morgan on Uncensored?

Other hosts and guests are yet to be announced for the programme.

Winnie Dunbar Nelson, Executive Editor, TV at News UK, said: “Piers Morgan is a fearless journalist and broadcaster with an unmatched ability to engage audiences internationally.

“With Piers Morgan Uncensored, we’ll be doing something genuinely new – a daily show created for a global audience.”

So it certainly sounds like Piers will be the main event on this show.