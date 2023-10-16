With David Attenborough's Planet Earth III, another breathtaking series of wildlife films will soon be upon us

(Photo: BBC Studios/Abigail Lees/PA)

A third series of Planet Earth is set to astound, enthral and impress viewers nearly two decades after the premiere of the first programme.

Known for its stunning cinematography and in-depth exploration of the Earth's ecosystems, Planet Earth is one of the most acclaimed and popular nature documentary series to date..

The landmark nature documentary explores the diversity of life on our planet, showcasing breathtaking landscapes and a wide variety of wildlife species, and first aired in 2006.

Since then, a lot has changed: technology has advanced, but environmental challenges have grown significantly. The wonder of nature is one thing that never changes, though.

The BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU) filmed over the course of five years in 43 countries for Planet Earth III, and has captured scenes such as rhinos walking through cities, an octopus giving birth at the bottom of the ocean and lions developing new hunting strategies to survive in the desert.

But when exactly can you see the new series?

When can I watch Planet Earth III?

Planet Earth III will begin broadcasting on BBC One on Sunday 22 October at 6.15pm. The series will also be available to view on catch-up through BBC iPlayer.

Each episode of the series will be dedicated to a specific habitat or theme, providing a comprehensive view of the Earth's natural diversity.

The first instalment of the eight part series will focus on the world's 'Coasts', perilous frontiers governed by strong forces where animals struggle to survive in the face of ongoing changes.

Once again making use of special cameras and filming techniques, the new series will no doubt feature awe-inspiring shots of landscapes, wildlife behaviour, and natural phenomena.

Planet Earth also raises awareness about environmental issues and conservation efforts, highlighting the importance of preserving ecosystems and the creatures that inhabit them.