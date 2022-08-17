Darius was reportedly set to reunite with his fellow Pop Idol contestants Will Young and Gareth Gates

Tributes have continued to be left to singer and actor Darius Campbell Danesh following his death at the age of 41.

Darius, who was just days away from his 42nd birthday at the time of his death, first came to the attention of the nation when he appeared on talent TV show Pop Idol and also Popstars back in the early noughties.

Since his death was announced, on the evening of Tuesday 16 August, social media has been flooded with messages from fans and famous faces, including Pop Idol judge Simon Cowell and fellow Pop Idol contestant Gareth Gates .

Darius was found dead in his flat in the United States on Thursday 11 August, his family has said. His cause of death remains unknown.

There were rumours that Darius was due to appear on a Pop Idol reunion show before his untimely passing.

But, what do we know about the reunion and will it still go ahead now?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Darius was reportedly set to reunite with his fellow Pop Idol contestants Will Young and Gareth Gates, for a special programme before his death.

What was Pop Idol?

Pop Idol was a talent contest which aired on ITV between 2001 and 2003.

The aim of the show was to decide the best new young pop singer, or pop idol, in the UK based on professional judging and viewer voting.

The show was a huge success, and allowed ordinary people from all walks of life to try to launch their career as a popstar.

The show has become an international TV franchise since, spawning multiple Idol series worldwide.

Series judge Simon Cowell became a major public figure in entertainment due to the show, but Pop Idol was put on an indefinite hiatus after Cowell announced the launch of another singing competition, The X Factor, in the UK in April 2004.

Will there be a Pop Idol reunion?

There were rumours that a Pop Idol reunion was in the works at the time of Darius’ death, but nothing had been confirmed.

Darius was reportedly set to reunite with his fellow Pop Idol contestants Will Young and Gareth Gates , for a special programme.

Darius came third in the first season of the show, which aired between 2001 and 2002, finishing behind Gates and Young who came second and first respectively.

The show was said to be about to be filmed in London.

After Campbell Danesh’s death was confirmed on Tuesday 16 August, a source revealed the singer had been ‘in talks’ for the one-off.

What did the source say about the Pop Idol reunion?

The source told The Metro that the Colourblind singer was really excited at the idea of being part of a reunion, which was apparently due to be filmed around the end of September.

They said: “‘It was going to be an hour-and-a-half-long special hosted by Ant and Dec and full of nostalgia for the millions of Pop Idol fans.”

ITV has not given an official comment about the reunion rumours.

Will the Pop Idol reunion still take place?

It is not known if a Pop Idol reunion will still take place following the death of Darius.