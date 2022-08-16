Darius Campbell Danesh - who shot to fame on Pop Idol - has been found dead in his US flat, his family have said.

Former Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh has been found dead in his US apartment at the age of 41, his family announced.

The singer and actor was found in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 – although the cause of death remains unknown.

What Darius Campbell Danesh’s family have said about his death?

A family statement said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

Darius Campbell Danesh during an in-store appearance at Woolworths in Watford. Credit: PA

Finding fame with Pop Idol and Colourblind

Campbell Danesh, from Glasgow, shot to fame on ITV show Popstars in 2001, before a year later reaching the finals of Pop Idol with Gareth Gates and Will Young.

He turned down Simon Cowell’s record deal, and signed with producer Steve Lillywhite.

Cambell Danesh’s first single Colourblind, released in July 2002, went straight to number one, and stayed there for two weeks.

His debut album Dive In was certified platinum, and he subsequently had five top 10 singles, and a second album certified gold.

Darius Campbell Danesh and America Ferrera outside the Garrick Theatre in London, in 2011, ahead of Chicago. Credit: PA

Cambell Danesh also became a stage star, appearing in two West End runs of Chicago, Guys and Dolls and Gone with the Wind.

He starred opposite Ugly Betty star America Ferrera in Chicago and credited Cowell with persuading him to take on the rolego in the first place.

He said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the experiences I’ve had and all the opportunities that it opened up and to be able to call Simon Cowell a friend and to be able to have dinner with him.”

Who was Darius Cambell Danesh’s wife?

The Glaswegian married Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, whose films include sci-fi hit Species, in a secret ceremony in February 2011.

The couple married at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, but were divorced a few years later.

In 2010, he spoke to Hello! magazine about a car crash in which he broke his neck.

The singer had been a passenger in a Porsche when it hit a wall at 70mph after skidding on oil during a sunshine break in Spain.

After coming third in Pop Idol, he went on to win the first series of ITV’s Popstar To Operastar contest, beating Bernie Nolan of the Nolan Sisters in a close final.

A few months after his win on the ITV show, which featured Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins and Mexican-born tenor Rolando Villazon as judges, he landed his first major opera role as he was cast in a new production of Carmen at London’s O2 Arena.

Campbell Danesh was born in Glasgow to a Scottish mother and Iranian father.

The eldest of three boys, he attended Bearsden Primary School before studying English literature and philosophy at the University of Edinburgh.

Although he found fame as Darius Danesh, he later changed his name to incorporate his mother Avril’s maiden name, Campbell, after an emotional visit to his grandfather in a Paisley nursing home made him reflect on his Scottish heritage.

His father, Dr Booth Danesh, recovered from terminal cancer, and the singer dedicated his second album, Live Twice, to his dad.