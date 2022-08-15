New Channel 4 documentary Porn King: The Rise and Fall of Ron Jeremy charts the 40 year career, and alleged crimes of the disgraced porn star

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Porn King: The Rise and Fall of Ron Jeremy takes a look behind the curtain of the adult film industry, and explores alleged abuse that female performers suffered.

At the centre of the Channel 4 documentary is the world’s most prolific male porn star - Ron Jeremy.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ron Jeremy did not have the typical physique associated with porn stars

Jeremy appeared in thousands of adult films over a 40 year career, before attaining mainstream fame.

However, in recent years, allegations of sexual assault and rape concerning Jeremy, and dating back to 2000 led to a major indictment.

Who is Ron Jeremy?

Ron Jeremy is a former teacher turned adult film actor who has previously been ranked as the top porn star of all time.

Jeremy left the teaching profession to pursue a careers in stage acting, but found little success and eventually moved into the world of pornography.

He holds the record for the most appearances in adult films - having appeared in more than 2,000 as a performer, and director several hundred more.

He has also appeared in several mainstream films and documentaries over his career.

Jeremy is facing more than 30 counts of sexual assault pending a psychiatric evaluation

Jeremy has been accused of sexual assault on a number of occasions over the years, and in 2020 he was charged with dozens of counts of rape or sexual assualt which had taken place over several years.

He was eventually indicted on 34 sexual assault counts which involved 21 victims.

Jeremy was due to stand trial in May this year, but in March, the case was suspended following a mental health evaluation.

Jeremy had appeared incoherent and failed to recognise his own lawyer. Since being charged, he has been held on a $6.6million bail at the Twin Towers jail in Los Angeles.

What is Porn King: The Rise and Fall of Ron Jeremy about?

The channel 4 documentary follows Jeremy’s career in the porn industry, which spanned four decades, and seeks to understand how his alleged crimes finally came to light.

Female porn stars also reflect on what was known as the golden era of porn, and speak out against Jeremy.

The documentary explores the more than 30 sexual assualt charges Jeremy faces, all of which he denies.

Some of the women in the documentary claim that they were groped or raped by Jeremy, and that becuase of the culture in the industry at the time, they were taught to think that this abusive, criminal behaviour was normal.

The second part of the documentary follows Jeremy’s transition from a career in porn to mainstream television and film, and his new life as a reality star with friends in Hollywood.

Particular attention is paid to one of Jeremy’s alleged crimes - that of molesting a 15-year-old girl. It is after this accusation is made that police finally investigate a man who was able to work in the adult film industry for 40 years.

When is Porn King on TV?

The two-part documentary series will begin airing on Channel 4 on Monday 15 August at 10pm.

The second episode will air at the same time the following day. Both episodes are 65 minutes long.