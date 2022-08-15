Jeremy - nicknamed ‘The Hedgehog’ - is one of the most high-profile figures in the porn industry

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new documentary that tells the inside story of Jeremy's 40-year career, as well as how his alleged crimes were discovered, airs tonight (15 August) on Channel 4.

In October 2020, adult film star Jeremy pleaded not guilty to seven new counts of sexual assault.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, in August 2021, Jeremy was indicted on more than 30 further counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls over a two-decade period.

The 69-year-old pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court to all of the allegations, which included 12 counts of rape and sexual battery against six women dating back to 1996.

In a strategy similar to that used in the Harvey Weinstein case, LA County prosecutors used secret grand jury proceedings to obtain an indictment that replaced the original charges.

This allows them to skip a public preliminary hearing on the evidence and proceed to trial.

Here is everything you need to know.

What has he been accused of?

Jeremy, nicknamed “The Hedgehog”, is one of the most high-profile figures in the porn industry and has appeared in more than 2,000 films since beginning his career in the 1970s.

The indictment covers allegations of rape and sexual battery dating from 1996 to 2019 with victims aged 15 to 51. The counts appear to be identical to charges filed against Jeremy last year, which he also denied.

Jeremy is accused of attacking a total of 23 victims, including a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly attacked at a house party in Santa Clarita, a city 33 miles north of Los Angeles, according to prosecutors.

He has denied those charges.

Another woman says she was 19 when Jeremy raped her during a photo shoot in the San Fernando Valley, while a further woman alleges she was 26 when Jeremy raped her at a nightclub in October 2000.

The most recent incident occurred on 1 January 2020 this year, prosecutors allege, when Jeremy is said to have sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman outside a business in Hollywood.

Six other alleged sexual assaults happened inside a West Hollywood bar Jeremy frequented and another in the bar’s parking lot, prosecutors allege.

After the initial charges were filed last year, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department appealed for more alleged victims to come forward.

What has he said?

Jeremy is one of the most high-profile figures in the porn industry and has appeared in more than 2,000 films since the 1970s (Photo: Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

In June 2020 Jeremy denied the allegations, tweeting: “I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support.”

In relation to the new indictment, Jeremy’s defence attorney said in an email that his client’s “position is the same as when the criminal complaint was filed. He is innocent of all the charges.”

If convicted as charged, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 330 years to life in state prison, prosecutors said.

Where is Ron Jeremy now?

Jeremy had been held in LA’s Twin Towers Correctional Facility on a $6.6 million (£4.8 million) bail since his arrest in June 2020.