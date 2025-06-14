Award-winning children’s series Press Gang was a huge hit in the late 80s and early 90s - but where are the cats now

Press Gang was created by Steven Moffatt, who would eventually go on to create sitcom Coupling and showrun BBC sci-fi hit Doctor Who. The show followed the teenage editors and reporters at the Junior Gazette both in the newsroom and at home.

The series, which aired during ITV’s children’s section CITV, was a hit with viewers and critics alike. The show also spawned some successful names from its young cast.

Here’s where the cast of the show went after Press Gangs wrapped.

Julia Sawalha

Julia Sawalha went on to appear in Absolutely Fabulous and Lark Rise to Candleford. | Getty Images

Julia Sawalha played Lynda Day, the editor-in-chief of the Junior Gazette in Press Gang. The actress first gained major attention for her role in the award-winning series, joining for the show’s launch in 1989, and picked up an award for Best Actor - Female at the Royal Television Society Awards in 1993 for her role.

Her rise to fame saw Julia pick up more high profile roles, including her career-defining role in the BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous. Starring alongside Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, Julia played Saffron ‘Saffy’ Monsoon, the embittered daughter of Saunders’ self-destructive and image-obsessed PR executive Eddie Monsoon.

Julia went on to appear in Jonathan Creek, and period drama Lark Rise to Candleford to critical acclaim. Most recently, she was seen in The Masked Singer in 2024, where she was performing in the Bubble Tea costume.

Dexter Fletcher

Dexter Fletcher played James ‘Spike’ Thomson in Press Gang. His character was an American delinquent student who is instructed to work at the paper to avoid being expelled from school.

The actor went on to appear in HBO’s huge miniseries Band of Brothers, and most notably appeared in the BBC drama Hotel Babylon as concierge Tony Casemore. The show ran from 2006 until 2009, when it was cancelled at the end of the fourth series.

Dexter Fletcher played James 'Spike' Thomson in Press Gang. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Alongside a handful of acting credits throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Dexter has also made the jump into directing. His directorial debut, Wild Bill, was released in 2011 and starred Andy Serkis.

He went on to direct The Proclaimers’ musical Sunshine On Leith, Eddie The Eagle and Sir Elton John biopic Rocketman. In 2018, he was listed as an executive producer on the Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after he took over directing duties from Bryan Singer in the final two weeks of filming. His most recent directoral release was the 2023 Apple TV+ film Ghosted, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Lee Ross

Lee Ross played Kenny Philips, Lynda’s assistant editor, in the children’s series. He left Press Gang in 1991, two years before the show’s end, due to film opportunities with his character written out of the show.

In 1990, he played the lead in BBC series Amongst Barbarians, and appeared alongside 90s singer Chesney Hawkes in the comedy-drama film Buddy’s Song. Lee also went on to appear in I.D and in the gangster black comedy film Hard Men, which was a precursor to Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.

Lee went on to appear in The Catherine Tate Show, Life On Mars, and had a recurring role on EastEnders in 2006 and 2009 as Owen Turner.

His most recent performances came in the 2017 bbc drama White Gold, and the first series of Disney+ Star War prequel series Andor.

Paul Reynolds

Paul Reynolds played Colin Mathews in Press Gang, appearing as the Thatcherite who takes control of the Junior Gazette’s finances.

Paul went on to pick up minor roles in All Good Things, The Bill and Casualty. He reunited with Julia Sawalha in Absolutely Fabulous in 1995, playing the character of Squeak.

He reunited with her again in Lark Rise to Candleford, appearing in two episodes of the period drama in 2008. Paul was last seen in the 2022 Oliver Twist BBC adaptation Dodger.

Lucy Benjamin

Lucy Benjamin is best known for her role in EastEnders. | Getty Images

Lucy Benjamin starred as the head of the Junior Gazette’s graphics team, Julie Craig. Following her stint in the show, Lucy had a handful of roles before she picked up her best-known performance in EastEnders.

The actress appeared as Lisa Fowler in the BBC soap from 1998. Her initial run came to an end in 2003, but she has continued to reprise her role periodically, last appearing in 2023.

Kelda Holmes

Kelda Holmes played lead writer Sarah Jackson in the series. She appeared as a main character until the end of series four.

Kelda’s demotion to a recurring character came as she planned to go to university. Kelda hasn’t appeared in much on screen since then, but did work with Peter Gill at the National Theatre Studio and performed in other stage production, which have been performed at venues including those at the Edinburgh Festival.

Gabrielle Anwar

Gabrielle Anwar played Sam Black, who replaced Lucy Benjamin’s Julie as head of the Junior Gazette’s graphics team from series two onwards. Gabrielle had actually originally auditioned for the Lynda, but while she lost out to Julia Sawalha, she impressed creator Steven Moffat so much that she was invited back to play Sam.

After her time in press Gang, Gabrielle went on to appear as Margaret Tudor in the critically acclaimed series The Tudors. She also made the jump to the US, appearing in storybook-inspired fantasy series Once Upon A Time and the spy series Burn Notice.