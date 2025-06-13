BBC sitcom Not Going Out returns this evening for its 14th series.

The show, written by and starring comedian Lee Mack, has been a primetime favourite, pulling in millions of viewers each week. Not Going Out now carries the torch of being the longest-running on-air British sitcom with its almost-two decade long stretch.

Series 14 of the show will premiere at 9pm on Friday, June 13 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

But what about some of the other longest-running sitcoms on british television? Here’s the shows that stuck around with viewers for years as they provided the laughs.

Last of the Summer Wine - 37 years

Last of the Summer Wine holds the title of the longest-running British sitcom to ever hit screens, with an incredible tenure of 37 years on screen. The show ran on the BBC from 1973 until 2010 and over its almost 40 years on television, produced 295 episodes and 31 series.

Last of the Summer Wine, which followed the pensioners who inhabited Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, became a hit with audiences, and also hold the record of the longest-running sitcom in the world.

Not Going Out - 19 years

Not Going Out is one of the longest-running British sitcoms in history as it begins its 14th series on BBC One. | BBC/Avalon/Mark Johnson

Lee Mack’s sitcom returns for series 14 tonight, with the show going through a major evolution since it began in 2006. The show originally followed layabout Lee (Lee Mack) and his best friend Tim (Tim Vine). Lucy (Sally Bretton was introduced in the show’s second series, with Not Going Out shifting in its eighth series to focus on the now-married Lee and Lucy as they raise their young family.

Not Going Out was actually at risk of being cut short after just three years on air, after the BBC announced plans to cancel the sitcom in 2009. However, the broadcaster backtracked and commissioned a new series after an online petition signed by fans and strong DVD sales. The run is set to be extended even further as it was confirmed that the show will return again for series 15 in 2026.

Red Dwarf - 14 years

(Photo: BBC) | BBC

Sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf is a huge cult favourite of British sitcom fans, and the love for the show is evident in its long-run on the BBC and Dave. The series, starring Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, Danny John-Jules, Robert Llewellyn and Norman Lovett, premiered on BBC Two and run until 1993, before returning again from 1997 until 1999.

Red Dwarf returned to screens between 2009 and 2012, this time on freeview channel Dave. The show returned again in 2016 and the last episode aired in 2020. While there have been rumours of a further return for the show, star Craig Charles recently told Radio Times that another Red Dwarf adventure “might not happen” due to costs.

Rab C. Nesbitt - 14 years

Gregor Fisher donned his finest fishnet vest as alcoholic Glaswegian Rab C Nesbitt in this long-running BBC sitcom. The show premiered in 1988 and ended its original run in 1999.

Rab C Nesbitt returned for a special in 2008 before a full return was broadcast from 2010 until 2014. The show produced a total of 67 episodes over 10 series.

Only Fools & Horses - 13 years

Only Fools & Horses is considered one of the quintessential British sitcoms of all time, and its impressive run time on air is only an example of how well-loved it was. The show began in 1981, starring David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst as wheeler-dealer brother Del Boy and Rodney Trotter.

The sitcom continued its original through to 1991, before returning for specials in 1993, 1996, and 2003 - totaling 13 years on television all in.

Birds of a Feather - 13 years

Pauline Quirke, Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph starred in Birds of a Feather from 1989 until 1998 during the show’s original run on BBC one. It followed sisters Sharon Theodopolopodous and Tracey Stubbs who are forced together after their husbands are jailed for armed robbery, with Lesley Joseph playing upstairs neighbour Dorien Green.

The show made a return in 2014, with the three main cast members all reprising their role, this time on ITV. The show came to an end once again in 2020, with the possibility of more episodes unlikely due to Quirke’s dementia diagnosis.