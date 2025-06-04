Not Going Out star Sally Bretton was reportedly rushed to hospital after experiencing a medical emergency while filming the series in front of a live studio audience.

The actress, 45, was on set filming for the new series of Not Going Out, which premieres on BBC One later this month, when she was struck by a medical emergency. Sally and her co-star Lee Mack were filming for an upcoming episode titled ‘Oasis’, in which married couple Lucy (Sally Bretton) and Lee (Lee Mack) argue over who lost them their place in the ticket queue for the 90s band.

Lee revealed that the Beyond Paradise star began experiencing pain while on the set of the episode, which was being filmed in front of a live studio audience. He confirmed that after being rushed to hospital, production on the series was halted for two weeks.

Not Going Out star Sally Bretton was rushed to hospital after experiencing pain while filming the newest series of the British sitcom in front of a live studio audience. | Getty Images

Lee told The Mirror: “There was a moment in that Oasis episode when we were filming it, when Sally said to me - she looked a bit in pain, ‘Do you know what appendicitis feels like?’

“I said, ‘I have no idea but I can tell you now you haven’t got appendicitis, otherwise you wouldn’t be here filming’. The next day she had her appendix out.”

Sally Bretton and Lee Mack star in sitcom Not Going Out | BBC/Avalon/Mark Johnson

Sally has appeared in the Not Going Out, which is the second-longest running sitcom on British television, since its second series in 2007. She has also appeared in shows such as Green Wing, The Office, and has achieved success with her appearances in Death in Paradise and spin-off series Beyond Paradise alongside co-star Kris Marshall.

Speaking about basing an episode of Not Going Out on the great Ticketmaster battle Oasis fans experienced last summer after the legendary band announced a surprise reunion tour, Lee said that he even tried to get Noel Gallagher to make an appearance in the new series.

He said: “That is based in truth - I’m a massive Oasis fan, I did try to get tickets, I didn’t get them and I’m livid. I thought, wouldn’t it be great if I could get Liam or Noel to appear in that episode. My friend Rob Brydon had interviewed Noel, so I asked for his number.

It was the day after the ticket release. I texted Noel, ‘I know this isn’t a good time, but I reckon everyone’s asking for tickets and I’m probably the only one that isn’t. Will you be in my sitcom?’ He never got back to me.”