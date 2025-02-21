Question Time host Fiona Bruce was on the verge of tears on the programme last night (February 20) as she delivered a tribute to a late colleague.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The presenter took time at the end of Thursday evening’s show to share that one of the show’s long-standing producers Allison Fuller had passed away from a sudden illness. Bruce was almost moved to tears as she made the announcement at the end of the show.

She told the audience: “I just want to say before we go that very sadly last week we lost a well loved producer...oh my gosh I am going to go as well. One of Question Time's longest serving producers, Alison Fuller, she worked on this programme for something like 27 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Question Time presenter delivered a tribute to late colleague Allison Fuller on last night's episode that almost brought her to tears. | BBC

“She was responsible for recruiting audiences like you and we reckon she spoke to something like, well over a 100,000 audience members in that time. It was a very short and sudden illness and we are all shocked by her death. I just want to say send my love to Ali's family.”

The show aired live from London days out from the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Panelists included former defence secretary Sir Ben Wallace, Trump campaign adviser Jan Halper-Hayes, Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko, Labour MP Nick Thomas-Symonds and ex chief of defence staff General Sir Nick Carter.