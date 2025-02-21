Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce breaks down as she delivers tribute to late colleague Allison Fuller during live broadcast
The presenter took time at the end of Thursday evening’s show to share that one of the show’s long-standing producers Allison Fuller had passed away from a sudden illness. Bruce was almost moved to tears as she made the announcement at the end of the show.
She told the audience: “I just want to say before we go that very sadly last week we lost a well loved producer...oh my gosh I am going to go as well. One of Question Time's longest serving producers, Alison Fuller, she worked on this programme for something like 27 years.
“She was responsible for recruiting audiences like you and we reckon she spoke to something like, well over a 100,000 audience members in that time. It was a very short and sudden illness and we are all shocked by her death. I just want to say send my love to Ali's family.”
The show aired live from London days out from the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Panelists included former defence secretary Sir Ben Wallace, Trump campaign adviser Jan Halper-Hayes, Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko, Labour MP Nick Thomas-Symonds and ex chief of defence staff General Sir Nick Carter.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.