A Russian attack drone with a "high-explosive warhead" has struck the Chernobyl power plant.

It damaged the shelter protecting the world from radiation - with a fire having since been extinguished. It happened in the early hours of this morning (Friday 14 February), Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the strike occurred at 1.50am local time. It said there was "no indication of a breach in the ... inner containment" shell. The cover was built around the fourth reactor of the plant after the 1986 nuclear disaster.

Radiation levels have not increased, Mr Zelenskyy and the UN atomic agency said. Mr Zelenskyy said Russia "must be held accountable for its actions" adding that it had become a "terrorist threat to the entire world".

Sharing a clip of the attack on X, Mr Zelenskyy said: "Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. "This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world, together with America – all those committed to real security for humanity.

"The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia. This is a terrorist threat to the entire world. The shelter at the Chernobyl NPP was damaged by this drone. The fire has been extinguished.”

He added: "As of now, radiation levels have not increased and are being constantly monitored. According to initial assessments, the damage to the shelter is significant. "Every night, Russia carries out such attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and cities. Russia continues to expand its army and shows no change in its deranged, anti-human state rhetoric.

"This means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations - he is preparing to continue deceiving the world.” Built in 2016, the shell is designed to limit the release of radioactivity left in the reactor to the atmosphere. The Chernobyl Power Complex lies about 130 km north of Kiev, Ukraine, and about 20 km south of the border with Belarus.