Taylor Swift was Time’s Person of the Year 2023 and in 2022, the award went to Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine.

The finalists for Time’s Person of the Year 2024 were announced on NBC’s Today Show and included Kamala Harris, Kate Middleton, Elon Musk, Yulia Navalnaya (the widow of Alexei Navalny who died in Arctic circle prison in February 2024), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Jerome Powell (chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve since 2018), podcaster Joe Rogan, Claudia Sheinbaum (who made history when she was sworn in as Mexico’s first-ever female President), Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was one of the runners-up for Person of the Year in 2011 and was named in the Time 100 list of Most Influential People in 2013. Donald Trump last won Time’s Person of the Year back in 2016 when he won the presidency for the first time.

Elon Musk was previously named Time’s Person of the Year in 2021 and Joe Rogen was on the Time 100 list of Most Influential People in 2022. Back in 2010, Mark Zuckerberg was named Time’s Person of the Year in 2010 and made the list for Time 100 AI in 2024.

When is Time’s Person of the Year 2024 announced?

Time’s Person of the Year 2024 will be announced on Thursday December 12, 2024.

Who won Time’s Person of the Year 2023?

Taylor Swift was named Time’s Person of the Year 2023. The megastar, who has just completed her Eras tour, told the publication that “This is the proudest and happiest I've ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I've ever been. “