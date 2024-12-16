Sir Keir Starmer has flown a whopping 75,000 miles visiting a total of 15 countries putting ‘Britain back on the world stage’.

The Prime Minister says he has been putting 'Britain back on the world stage' as details of his efforts emerged around the world. Sir Keir Starmer has hardly stopped since taking on the top job after July's general election.

On more than a dozen foreign trips, the PM has represented the nation in the US, France, Germany, Samoa, and more, acting as the face of the country at a range of global summits and state visits. He’s visited a total of 15 countries, it has been reported, including three trips each to European neighbours France and Germany, where he has been working on ‘closer ties’ in a bid to strengthen our defence relationships and tackle immigration.

He has also visited the US three times - as officials said he looked to improve the so-called ‘special relationship’ between the two countries.

In October, he flew to Samoa to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, met Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in Rio in November and is adding to his travel tally this week with a visit to Norway for a Joint Expeditionary Force summit.

Among his notable trips since coming to power are:

July 9-11: London to Washington (a 7,330-mile return journey)

Sir Keir made his first appearance on the world stage as the new Prime Minister with an appearance at the 2024 Nato summit, where he met a number of world leaders, including the likes of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor, Olof Scholz.

September 13: London to Washington (also 7,330 miles return)

The PM this time crossed the Atlantic for a meeting on Ukraine with US President, Joe Biden. It was at the height of a push to allow the invaded nation to use NATO-supplied missiles into Russia.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer works on board a Government plane as he travels to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to attend the G20 summit | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

October 24-26: London to Samoa and back, via Canada (20,400 miles)

The Commonwealth gathering is an important meeting of nations, and this year included a controversial debate over slavery reparations, requested by nations taking part. Sir Keir was in prime position to answer the questions quickly…

November 18-19: London to Rio de Janeiro (an 11,528-mile round trip)

The G20, in Brazilian capital Rio de Janeiro, saw Sir Keir become the first British Prime Minister to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping since 2018.

As well as the Chinese leader, our own PM chatted with the likes of Indian leader Narendra Modi and Japanese PM, Shigeru Ishiba.

News of the soaring air miles came after a speech at the start of this month in which the PM said “Britain is back, will stand tall on the world stage, be a trusted ally in uncertain times and deliver for the British people”.

A government spokesperson said of his travel: “Britain is back under this government and since coming into office the Prime Minister has begun to tackle the most pressing foreign policy priorities for the British people.”

The Government has also pointed to progress “already made” since Labour came to power, including “deepening our special bond with the US, resetting our relations with the EU and our commitment to strengthening all of our alliances”.