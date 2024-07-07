Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Keir Starmer’s children are said to be campaigning for a four-legged friend to join the family in Downing Street - and the Blue Cross believe they have found three candidates who fit the bill perfectly.

Getting the country back on track might not be the only battle the new Prime Minister now faces as he and the family make the move to Number 10. Earlier this year, Sir Keir Starmer revealed his children would likely “ramp up their campaign” for a family dog if he were to become the new PM.

Sir Keir and Lady Victoria have tried to shield his 13-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son from the public eye, keeping them out of photographs and never naming them in public in an effort to make their lives as normal as possible. As parents, he said, their “guiding star” for their children had been ensuring they were “happy and confident”.

“As long as they are happy, as long as they are confident, then I’m smiling and that guides us in the decisions we make for them,” he said. “But I wouldn’t be being straight for them if I didn’t say I’m worried about the impact and, inside, I think they are.”

So, this could be the perfect opportunity for the younger members of the Starmer family to go for the sympathy vote and finally secure a pet pooch.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning previously, Sir Keir said: "We've got a cat, a cat called Jojo but my kids are on a campaign to get a dog. They'll take any dog but a German Shepherd is what our daughter wants."

The Blue Cross suggest three dogs to become Sir Keir Starmer's children's new pet. Picture: Blue Cross / SWNS | Blue Cross / SWNS

Sir Keir also famously saved one of the breed from ‘death row’ after a last minute appeal through the European Court of Human Rights in 2002.

And the Blue Cross think they’ve found three 'pawfect' candidates for the role of Number 10 tail-wagger, including bloodhound crossbreed named Reacher, a Boston terrier called Murphy and, of course, a German Shepherd cross, Ralph.

A spokesperson for the animal charity, said: "While Sir Keir’s electoral victory and battle to become PM is finally over, the ongoing campaign for him to get his family a new dog is not."

Reacher is described as being a "loyal bloodhound crossbreed who is 10 months old". The spokesperson said: "His characteristics match those of the new Prime Minister, with scenting a mission and getting his head down to important business.

"Ralph is a nine year old German shepherd crossbreed. Ralph loves to learn new tricks and take a gentle stroll. He has a sweet and sensitive soul. The PM’s daughter has also asked for a German shepherd as her favourite breed.

"Murphy is a Boston terrier crossbreed. The eight month old is a sociable dog who thrives on human interaction. This calm and loving boy turns into a boisterous bundle of energy at playtime. He loves running and would make a great football playing team mate for Sir Keir’s favourite pastime."