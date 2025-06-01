Race Across The World star Sam Gardiner has died in a crash | Family handout

A star of BBC adventure series Race Across The World has died after a car crash.

Sam Gardiner competed in the global travel competition’s second series with his mother, who said she was devastated by his death.

The 24-year-old was driving a white Volkswagen Golf R estate when it came off the road and rolled before landing on its side.

The accident happened on the A34 in Gatley, near Cheadle on Monday night and he died on Thursday from his injuries, his family said.

The landscape gardener had been working on an isolated estate on the west coast of Scotland and was home in Manchester for a family gathering.

Mr Gardiner featured in the BBC competition with mum Jo Gardiner, broadcast in March 2020, which saw the pair enjoy adventures across Mexico and Argentina.

In a statement, Mrs Gardiner and his father Andrew said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Sam in a terrible accident.

“Sam left us far too soon, and whilst words will never fully capture the light, joy and energy he brought into our lives, we hold on to the memories that made him so special.

“Sam was adored by his family. As a son, brother and nephew, he was loyal, funny and fiercely protective.

“He did Race Across The World in 2019, which opened his eyes to the wonder of adventure and travel.

“He was willing to go wherever the trail might lead and he touched everyone he met on the road. He found great happiness working as a landscape gardener on the west coast of Scotland.”

He added: “Sam brought warmth, laughter and a smattering of chaos wherever he went. He leaves behind a huge hole in our hearts.

“We will miss him endlessly, but we’ll also remember him with smiles, tall tales and a depth of love that will never fade.”

A police spokesperson said: “We sadly must confirm that the driver of a white VW Golf R estate involved in a single vehicle collision on Monday 26 May on the A34 in Gatley has since passed away from his injuries.

“The driver, a 24-year-old man, has been named as Sam Gardiner. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Emergency services attended the scene after a vehicle was reported to have left the carriageway and rolled before landing on its side.”

A spokesperson for Race Across The World said: “We are all deeply saddened to hear the tragic news about Sam.

“Everyone who worked with him and indeed everyone who watched Sam could see just how precious and transformative the trip was for both him and his mum, Jo.

“Sam embraced the seven-week trip with an energy, love and a determination that saw the pair enjoy adventures across Mexico to Argentina, making audiences fall in love with them and their special bond as a result.

“Since filming, both Sam and Jo have been an integral part of the Race Across The World cast family and on behalf of us all from the BBC, production and the rest of the cast, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to his parents, Andrew and Jo; his brothers, William and Charlie; his step mum Justine; his family and friends.”