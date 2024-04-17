Rachel Riley could be sacked over Sydney stabbings tweet as bookies reveal odds for Countdown replacements
Countdown star Rachel Riley has found herself in rather hot water following a controversial tweet about the Sydney stabbings.
The now-deleted post saw Riley accused of Islamophobia and face calls for Channel 4 to fire her. The original tweet, which suggested the attack was the result of a "globalised Infitada" has since been deleted. In a lengthy statement, Riley said she was "sorry" if her message had been "misunderstood".
On Saturday, April 13, six people were killed in a stabbing incident in Sydney, Australia. Joel Cauchi, aged 40, from Queensland, was identified as the attacker by New South Wales Police. He had been known to police over the past five years.
Now, Rachel Riley has been given a strong chance of leaving or being sacked from her role on Countdown. Channel 4 bosses are under pressure to act following Riley’s tweet in the aftermath of the Sydney stabbings last week and the presenter is fancied at 4/6 to leave the show, while she is 6/5 to stay put.
There are already rumours of who may step up to the numbers and letters board should Riley depart the series, with Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon and Carol Vorderman - who Riley replaced in 2008 - among the favourites.
Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “Rachel Riley’s future on Countdown seems to be under increasing threat following her social media post last week and the presenter is odds-on to leave her role on the show. Riley is considered likely at 4/6 to depart the show, with Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon (6/4) and Carol Vorderman (4/1) already touted as the early favourites to replace her.
“Should Riley be given the support of the Channel 4 bosses, she is conversely 6/5 to keep her role.”
Riley has since apologised for her controversial tweet, saying that “I’m sorry to those I offended” and describing her comments as “ambiguous”.
“Although it was genuinely designed to call out calls for violence, it wasn’t the right place or time which made it easier to misinterpret, and I apologise,” she added. “I know nuance isn’t popular online, and even though I’m certain many of the people calling this out are the same people who’ve been trying to shut me up or have me fired for the last 6 years, who would happily join in the calls for violence against their enemies, I’m also sure there are those who don’t fall into that camp, and it is to them I write this now.”
