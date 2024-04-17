Rachel Riley has issued an apology on social media for a tweet she made after the Sydney attacks (Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Countdown star Rachel Riley has found herself in rather hot water following a controversial tweet about the Sydney stabbings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, April 13, six people were killed in a stabbing incident in Sydney, Australia. Joel Cauchi, aged 40, from Queensland, was identified as the attacker by New South Wales Police. He had been known to police over the past five years.

Now, Rachel Riley has been given a strong chance of leaving or being sacked from her role on Countdown. Channel 4 bosses are under pressure to act following Riley’s tweet in the aftermath of the Sydney stabbings last week and the presenter is fancied at 4/6 to leave the show, while she is 6/5 to stay put.

There are already rumours of who may step up to the numbers and letters board should Riley depart the series, with Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon and Carol Vorderman - who Riley replaced in 2008 - among the favourites.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “Rachel Riley’s future on Countdown seems to be under increasing threat following her social media post last week and the presenter is odds-on to leave her role on the show. Riley is considered likely at 4/6 to depart the show, with Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon (6/4) and Carol Vorderman (4/1) already touted as the early favourites to replace her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Should Riley be given the support of the Channel 4 bosses, she is conversely 6/5 to keep her role.”

Riley has since apologised for her controversial tweet, saying that “I’m sorry to those I offended” and describing her comments as “ambiguous”.