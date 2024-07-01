Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A soap star and pioneer for black models has died aged 80.

Renauld White has passed away in hospice care, according to his friend, fashion designer Jeffrey Banks.

As reported by US celebrity site TMZ, White, who came to fame in the 1970s as a model, being only the second black face on the cover of the US edition of GQ magazine, died last week. After his modelling career in which he worked with Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Bill Blass, and appeared on the cover of Playboy, he moved into acting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banks told Women’s Wear Daily that White was a “groundbreaker”. He said: “There were very few Black models at the time. He really broke barriers. When they had a party for him in Newark for his 50-year anniversary in the fashion industry, he was very proud of the progress and how he opened the doors for other people.

“He was the perfect gentleman. He was kind and he was helpful. I think that’s why his death has been such a shock to people, because he was such a good person.”

White appeared in TV soap Guiding Light as William Reynolds for two years in the 1980s. He was cast in other TV series and movies over the years, including the horror flick Central Park in 2017.