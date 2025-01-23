Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ricky Gervais has paid tribute to his canine co-star of the hit Netflix show After Life after her sudden death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antilly the dog, who played Gervais’ character Tony’s trusted sidekick Brandy in the Netflix dark comedy, has passed away at the age of 13. Brandy became a canine star after appearing alongside Gervais in the show, which ran from 2019 until 2022.

Antilly’s owners confirmed the news with a post on Instagram, saying: “Vislor Antilly, After Life's Brandy, has sadly passed away. We already miss her terribly. Sleep well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony (Ricky Gervais) and Brandy (Antilly) in After Life | Natalie Seery/Netflix

In a tribute, Gervais said: "Sad News. 'Anti', who played 'Brandy' in After Life, has died. She was 13 and a very good girl 😢.” He added: "This is such sad news. Anti was a beautiful soul.

“We hit it off straight away and she helped make After Life my favourite filming experience of all time. I’m so glad that I told her a hundred times a day that she was a very good girl.”

Antilly featured as Brandy in all 18 episodes of After Life, with Gervais’ Tony often seen with his dog in the show. In one memorable scene, Brandy even stops Tony from taking his own life.

Tributes have flooded in from heartbroken fans. One said: “Oh no, I’m in floods of tears. That’s so sad.” Another added: “She saved Tony’s life, more than once.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antilly died peacefully at her home in Oxfordshire. The dog also had TV and film credits in productions suh as Doc Martin, 8 Out Of Ten Cats Does Countdown, Midsomer Murders and The Capture. The canine starlet also appeared in Hollywood films alongside Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow and George Clooney in The Midnight Sky.