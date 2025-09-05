Robert Webb and David Mitchell return tonight with a new sketch show - their first together for almost 20 years.

Having won a place in people’s hearts with ground-breaking - and hilarious - point-of-view-shot Peep Show in the early noughties, they made the Sound of Mitchell of Webb for radio, before converting it to 2007’s That Mitchell and Webb Look.

Tonight they return with Mitchell and Webb are Not Helping.

Robert Webb’s early life

Robert Webb, 52, was born in Boston, Lincolnshire, and grew up in the village of Woodhall Spa. His childhood saw family upheaval: his parents divorced when he was five, his mother remarried soon after, and he has two older brothers and a younger half-sister

His mother died from breast cancer when he was just 17, and he moved in with his father, resat his A-levels, and eventually won a place to study English at Robinson College, Cambridge. There, as vice-president of the legendary Footlights comedy troupe, he met David Mitchell—a partnership that would define his career.

David Mitchell and Robert Webb in Peep Show

Robert Webb’s career

As well as Peep Show and That Mitchell and Webb Look, he appeared with David Mitchell in the film Magicians in 2007, and the sitcom Ambassadors in 2013. His acting credits include The Smoking Room, Bruiser, and Fresh Meat.

He has also written two books: his memoir How Not to Be a Boy (2017), which explores his upbringing and gender expectations, and his debut novel Come Again (2020), a sci-fi romance thriller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personal Life

Robert Webb married fellow comedian and writer Abigail Burdess in 2006. The two met while working on the radio sketch Concrete Cow, and David Mitchell served as best man at their wedding. They live in Kilburn, north London, and have two teenage daughters.

Health

In 2020, a routine medical revealed a serious congenital heart defect (a mitral valve issue), which required emergency open-heart surgery. Webb has credited the scare with forcing him to give up alcohol and cigarettes and pausing work - including withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. He’s reportedly fully recovered physically.

Net worth

Estimates of Robert Webb’s net worth vary slightly depending on source and currency. Celebrity Net Worth lists it at US $4m (£2.9m)while other estimates suggest a figure between £3m and £5m. Webb has appeared in several adverts, including one for Apple with David Mitchell.