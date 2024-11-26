The TV screening of this year's Royal Variety Show has been announced - with a different host from whom fans might expect. The Chase quiz favourite Bradley Walsh fronted the show in 2023, but has been replaced this time round by comedian Alan Carr and Amanda Holden.

The pair took the lead for the event, recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in London, live and will hit screens on Sunday, December 15, when it shown on ITV.

Speaking of being picked to host this year's ceremony, which was attended by King Charles, Amanda said: “It truly is such an honour to be hosting the Royal Variety Performance this year. I’m still pinching myself. This is a dream job and Alan is a true friend, we are already bursting with ideas and excitement, it’s going to be such a fun night!

"I’ve worked on Britain’s Got Talent for 18 years and have been so proud watching all our winners perform for the Royal Family. This year will be no different, so in the words of Sydnie Christmas, let’s 'av' it!”

Co-star Alan said he was "thrilled" to be hosting the show. "To be able to host this magical evening with my best friend and TV wife Amanda Holden is the icing on the cake for me," he said. "If I have half as much fun as I did three years ago, well we are all in for a real treat."

However, Gladiators host Walsh, 64, will return to the stage in the coming months - despite his Royal Variety axe. He is set to be part of a new tour alongside fellow TV and comedy legends Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale.

The quartet will hit the road in the spring, promising to treat audiences to a combination of comedy, banter and legendary hits as The Prat Pack.

