The cast of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK has been revealed ahead of season five

Start your engines Drag Race UK fans as the fifth season is set to air on our screens soon. Ahead of the release date, the drag queens of season five have been announced by the BBC and are all hoping to become the UK’s next Drag Race superstar.

Throughout the series, the queens will compete in a variety of challenges and runways to avoid being one of the bottom two queens facing a lip sync for their life and elimination from the competition. The Queen of Drag, Mama Ru, will deliver the ultimate verdict on who shantays or sashays away, but each week, Ru is joined on the judging panel by Michelle Visage, an extra special celebrity guest judge and, on a rotational basis, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Series one, two, three and four of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have been streamed over 67 million times on BBC iPlayer, continuing to establish the title as a much loved, highly lauded, competitive reality smash hit for BBC Three and of one the BBC’s top activating titles on iPlayer for young audiences.

But which drag queens will battle it out in a bid to win the Drag Race UK crown? Here’s everything you need to know about the season five cast.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK season 5 cast

The queens of Drag Race UK season 5

Alexis Saint Pete - A 29-year-old from Poland who is currently living in London

Banksie - A 23-year-old from Manchester who is from the same drag family as previous finalist, Cheddar Gorgeous

Cara Melle - A 26-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, who is currently living in London

DeDeLicious - A 20-year-old from Kent whose Drag sister is season three winner Krystal Versace

Ginger Johnson - A 34-year-old from County Durham who describes their drag as ‘well-seasoned but not salty’

Kate Butch - A 26-year-old stand-up comedian, live singer and podcast host from Derbyshire

Michael Marouli - A 39-year-old from Newcastle who describes their drag as “camp, daft, filth, fabulous and iconic”

Miss Naomi Carter - A 23-year-old from Doncaster whose drag is inspired by Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé

Tomara Thomas - A 25-year-old from Hartlepool who started drag at 14-years-old