The fifth series of the popular BBC Three reality programme is expected to hit screens this autumn

Drag Race fans - start your engines. The fifth series of the UK edition of RuPaul's Drag Race is gearing up to kick off soon.

The hit show, a spin-off of the US edition of the drag competition programme, has become a cult hit with fans since it premiered on BBC Three in 2019. Now, the team at RuPaul's Drag Race UK have started teasing the long-awaited return of the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stage is almost set to find out who will follow The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace and Danny Beard into the Drag Race hall of fame and be crowned the UK's Next Drag Superstar.

Here's everything we know so far about series five of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Is there a release date for RuPaul's Drag Race UK series five?

As of yet, there is no confirmed release date for the series. However, the BBC teased on Twitter platform X that it is expected to premiere this autumn after filming took place in February 2023.

Previous series' of the show has seen the first episode launch around the last week of September into early October, with the exception of series two which premiered in January. Given that the BBC has already hinted towards an autumn launch, we can theorise that RuPaul will be back on our screens around late September.

Has the cast been announced for RuPaul's Drag Race UK series five?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cast for this series has not yet been announced, but it may not be long until fans find out which of the UK's most promising drag queens will feature on the show.

Watch out for any new announcements the Drag Race UK timeline on X, with the cast usually revealed a few weeks before the show kicks-off.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is making a long-awaited return to BBC Three this autumn. (Credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy)

Who are the judges for RuPaul's Drag Race UK series five?

RuPaul is returning to the UK stage with longtime friend Michelle Visage, with comedians Graham Norton and Alan Carr also returning to regular judging duties.

The BBC has also announced the celebrity guest judges to take to the stage and help whittle down the competition to find the UK's next drag superstar. Former Countdown host Carol Vorderman has already been revealed as making an appearance in the newest series in the fan-favourite Snatch Game episode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A producer for the show said: "Everyone at Drag Race UK has wanted to have Carol on the panel for years, so they’re over the moon that they have finally made it happen. Carol is a household name and very popular with the public. And, crucially, she’s a massive fan of the show and gets what it’s all about."

A huge list of other celebrities to make an appearance in the newest series has also now been released. Those joining Ru, Michelle, Graham and Alan on the judging panel include:

Comedian Aisling Bea

Singer-songwriter Alexandra Burke

The Good Wife actor Cush Jumbo

Fashion designer Daphne Guinness

Comedian and TV host Joel Dommett

Supermodel Kristen McMenamy

Singer-songwriter Sophie-Ellis Bextor

Doctor Foster and Gentleman Jack actor Suranne Jones

Heartstopper and soon-to-be Doctor Who actor Yasmin Finney

A few famous faces will also be making appearances on the show without sitting on the judging panel. The now-former Vogue UK editor Edward Enninful OBE will make a pit stop in the Werk Room alongside RuPaul to give the queens some fashion advice.