Rosamund Pike returns as Moiraine Damodred in the second season of Amazon original fantasy series

Amazon Prime fantasy series The Wheel of Time is back for a second season next month and it is expected to be even ‘bigger and bolder’ than the first series.

The new season will see threats new and old come for the heroes from the Two Rivers who have scattered across the fantastical land. Once naive children, the protagonists have now grown up and quickly shed their innocence as the responsibility to protect their world fell on their shoulders.

Season two will see the romance between Lan and Nynaeve continue to grow, Mat will face a long dark night of the soul as he battles between the forces of light and dark within himself, and the series will also feature a significant time jump.

Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said: “I will absolutely predict that season two will be bigger, bolder and a more expansive Wheel of Time."

Rosamund Pike in Wheel of Time season 2

Who is in the cast of The Wheel of Time season 2?

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara

Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al'Vere

Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale

Hammed Animashaun as Loial

Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani

Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar

Taylor Napier as Maksim

Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

Fares Fares as The Dark One

Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif

Guy Roberts as Uno Nomesta

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Johann Myers as Padan Fain

Gary Beadle as Elyas Machera

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand

The Wheel of Time season 2 begins on Amazon Prime Video on 1 September

Is there a trailer for The Wheel of Time season 2?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Is The Wheel of Time season 2 based on a book?

The Amazon series is based on Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy series of the same name which has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide.

Whilst the show deviates from the books in many respects, they are the source material that the show is adapted from. The first season was based on the first book in the series, The Eye of the World, but also took elements from the second and third books.

Season two is expected to be mostly adapted from book two, The Great Hunt, a 700 page tome.

Jordan wrote 14 instalments of the sprawling series published between 1990 and 2013, with fantasy legend Brandon Sanderson joining him as co-author for the final three novels. There will be plenty of scope for further seasons of the show after the season two finale is released.

In fact, season three has already been greenlit, and showrunner Rafe Judkins suggested that the entire show could run for eight seasons.

When is The Wheel of Time season 2 release date?