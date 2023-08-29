The Wheel of Time season 2: Amazon Prime release date, cast, and trailer, is second series based on the books?
Rosamund Pike returns as Moiraine Damodred in the second season of Amazon original fantasy series
Amazon Prime fantasy series The Wheel of Time is back for a second season next month and it is expected to be even ‘bigger and bolder’ than the first series.
The new season will see threats new and old come for the heroes from the Two Rivers who have scattered across the fantastical land. Once naive children, the protagonists have now grown up and quickly shed their innocence as the responsibility to protect their world fell on their shoulders.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Season two will see the romance between Lan and Nynaeve continue to grow, Mat will face a long dark night of the soul as he battles between the forces of light and dark within himself, and the series will also feature a significant time jump.
Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said: “I will absolutely predict that season two will be bigger, bolder and a more expansive Wheel of Time."
Who is in the cast of The Wheel of Time season 2?
- Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred
- Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran
- Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara
- Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al'Vere
- Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor
- Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara
- Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale
- Hammed Animashaun as Loial
- Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani
- Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar
- Taylor Napier as Maksim
- Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon
- Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw
- Fares Fares as The Dark One
- Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif
- Guy Roberts as Uno Nomesta
- Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon
- Johann Myers as Padan Fain
- Gary Beadle as Elyas Machera
- Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand
Is there a trailer for The Wheel of Time season 2?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Is The Wheel of Time season 2 based on a book?
The Amazon series is based on Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy series of the same name which has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide.
Whilst the show deviates from the books in many respects, they are the source material that the show is adapted from. The first season was based on the first book in the series, The Eye of the World, but also took elements from the second and third books.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Season two is expected to be mostly adapted from book two, The Great Hunt, a 700 page tome.
Jordan wrote 14 instalments of the sprawling series published between 1990 and 2013, with fantasy legend Brandon Sanderson joining him as co-author for the final three novels. There will be plenty of scope for further seasons of the show after the season two finale is released.
In fact, season three has already been greenlit, and showrunner Rafe Judkins suggested that the entire show could run for eight seasons.
When is The Wheel of Time season 2 release date?
There are eight episodes in the second season - the first three will land on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 1 September with later episodes released weekly. The season finale will be available on 6 October. The title of the first episode of the new season has also been revealed - A Taste of Solitude. Interesting…