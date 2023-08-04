Sigourney Weaver stars in a new Amazon Prime drama series based on Holly Ringland’s debut novel

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, a new Amazon Prime limited drama series, is an emotional story of a woman who is traumatised by her violent past and looks for a means of physical and emotional escape.

The titular Alice Hart lives with her caring mother and abusive father until their shocking death in a mysterious house fire. Alice then goes to live with her grandmother, June (played by Sigourney Weaver), a flower farmer where she finds a safer life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But following an unexpected betrayal, Alice leaves for a new life in the Australian desert, where she meets and falls in love with a charismatic man. The series follows Alice on a journey of self-discovery as she finds ways to escape her past and live life on her own terms.

The seven-part series was filmed in Australia in late 2021 and is now finally ready to stream in the UK. This is everything you need to know about The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart:

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Who is in the cast of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart?

Sigourney Weaver as June Hart

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alice Hart

Alyla Browne as young Alice Hart

Asher Keddie as Sally

Leah Purcell as Twig

Frankie Adams as Candy

Alexander England as John

Charlie Vickers as Clem Hart

Jack Latorre as young Clem Hart

Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Agnes Hart

Sebastián Zurita as Dylan

Shareena Clanton as Ruby

Is The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart based on a book?

Yes, the series is based on the 2018 debut novel of the same name by Australian author Holly Ringland.

Ringland published her second novel, The Seven Skins of Esther Wilding, in 2022. The books are standalone stories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart was adapted for Amazon by showrunner Sarah Lambert, who has previously written for Australian dramas Love Child, Lambs of God, and The Messenger.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart explores a woman's journey of self-discovery

Is The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart a true story?

The short answer is no, it’s not based on a true story. However, the story is inspired by Ringland’s personal experiences.

Speaking of the novel, Ringland said that she ‘didn’t want to write a memoir’, but confirmed that her personal experience of domestic violence was part of the inspiration for the book. The author left an abusive relationship in Australia to move to the UK where she began her writing career.

She added: “I wrote lost flowers because I wanted to see what would happen if I tried to make something else out of the trauma that I was carrying around like dead life. It was affecting everything that I did in every way. So, I wanted to see what transforming and reforming trauma could look like.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the characters and plot of the novel, whilst possibly inspired by people and events from Ringland’s life, are mostly a work of fiction.

When is the release date of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart?

All seven episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart landed on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 4 August and are available to watch now.

Is there a trailer for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart?