After a year of waiting, Heartstopper season 2 has officially dropped on Netflix.

The feel good drama is adapted from a series of graphic novels of the same name by the author Alice Oseman, who also serves as writer and executive producer on this series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Season 2 will see our favourite characters including Charlie Springs (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) pick up where they left off. It will also follow our favourite group as they travel to Paris, the city of love. However, as well as love and friendship, season 2 is expected to take on darker themes. Here is everything you need to know about who will star in Heartstopper season 2.

Heartstopper season 2 cast

The long awaited second season will feature many familiar faces including Locke as Charlie, Connor as Nick and Yasmin Finney as Elle. However, season 2 will also be bringing us seven new characters as the light series starts to delve into darker themes.

Heartstopper season 2 cast has some new faces (Photo: Samuel Dore/Netflix)

Here is the full cast lineup for Heartstopper season 2:

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring in Heartstopper season 2 (Photo: Samuel Dore/Netflix)

Locke is back to play the role of Charlie, who we saw in season 1 be outed and bullied by his classmates, only to then meet rugby player Nick who makes his heart stop. We will pick up where the story left off in season 2, with Charlie navigating what it’s like to be in a relationship and the complications this brings. Since starring in his debut role in Heartstopper, Locke has been cast in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Kit Connor in Heartstopper season 2 (Photo: Netflix / See Saw)

Connor is reprising his role as Nick Nelson, the rugby player who was described by Elle as “the straightest person”. This season will see him navigate what it means to be bisexual, while trying to maintain his growing relationship. Fans of the show may recognise Connor from his roles in Rocketman (2019), His Dark Materials (2019), and Ready Player One (2018).

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elle is back for season 2, where she will further explore her growing feelings for Tao. Finney is a popular model and social media influencer with more than 1.7 million followers. She has appeared on the cover of British Vogue and stars in the upcoming season of Doctor Who.

William Gao as Tao Xu

William Gao at Pride in London, July 2023 (Photo: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images for Pride In London)

Gao will be reprising the role as Charlie’s protective friend Tao. Fans will hope season 2 will see his friendship with Elle grow, but are his feelings more than platonic?

Tobie Donovan as Issac Henderson

Tobie Donovan plays Isaac in Heartstopper season 2 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)

An integral part of Charlie’s friend group, Issac will feature in season 2 with his asexuality possibly featuring in a storyline.

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Corinna Brown plays Tara Jones in Heartstopper season 2 (Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)

In season 1 of Heartstopper we learnt that Tara was dealing with her own coming out journey. Season 2 will see her delve further into her feelings and growing relationship with her best friend Darcy. Following her role in Heartstopper, Brown has been cast in the upcoming short, Trial 22.

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson

Olivia Colman plays Sarah Nelson in Heartstopper season 2 (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Academy-award winning actress Olivia Colman is back, portraying Sarah, Nick’s mum who he comes out in the emotional season 1 finale. Colman is the most acclaimed actor in the series, winning the Oscar for Best Actress Oscar in 2019 for her portrayal of Queen Anne in the The Favourite (2018).

Jack Barton as David Nelson

Jack Barton as David Nelson in Heartstopper season 2 (Photo: Samuel Dore/ Netflix)

Jack Barton is joining season 2 playing David Nelson, the older brother of Nick. The actor may be a familiar face to fans having starred in The Letter for the King (2020) and War of the Worlds (2019).

Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid

Leila Khan as Sahar Khan in Heartstopper season 2 (Photo: Samuel Dore / Netflix)

Another new face for Heartstopper season 2, Leila Khan will take on the role of Sahar Zahid who will be part of the group that travels to Paris. Khan is new to acting and secured her role at a nationwide open casting call.

Other cast members in the second series include:

Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olssen

Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

When can I watch Heartstopper season 2?