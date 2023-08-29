Drama series Who is Erin Carter? follows a British teacher working in Spain who is caught up in a supermarket robbery. When she saves the day, taking on the robbers single-handed, to the surprise of her young daughter, her idyllic life threatens to unravel.

One of the robbers recognises Erin, and even as she tries to put the heist behind her, she comes under increasing scrutiny from those around her, and even her own daughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The series takes place across Catalonia in Spain, and features stunning backdrops which emphasise the beautiful life that Erin has built for herself and her daughter, and the stakes she has in protecting it.

The seven part Netflix series starring Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Denise Gough, and Indica Watson, was filmed in Spain in September and October last year.

Who is Erin Carter? was filmed across Catalonia

Where is Who is Erin Carter? Filmed?

UK locations

Whilst most of the series is set and shot in Spain, part of the first episode was filmed in Folkestone, Kent. The Kent scenes feature Erin Carter and her daughter Harper as they leave the Ship Inn and board a shipping trawler on which they leave the country.

Spain locations

Aside from the few scenes shot in Kent, all of the action in the series takes place in Catalonia, a region in the northeast of mainland Spain. Barcelona is the main setting of the series, and landmarks including La Sagrada Familia church make frequent appearances throughout the series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The coastal neighbourhood of La Barceloneta featured in the show’s beach scenes, whilst other iconic Barcelona monuments seen in the series include Torre Glòries, La Rambla, the Arc de Triomf, and the Venetian Towers.

Spanish filming locations include Barcelona, Sitges, and Manresa

Other big projects shot in Barcelona include Game of Thrones, The Crown, Killing Eve, and Woody Allen film Vicky Christina Barcelona.

Sitges, about 20 miles south of Barcelona, is another prominent location in the show. Erin and Harper’s home is in the town, and a big fight sequence was also shot there. The Sant Bartomeu i Santa Tecla church, Casa Vidal i Quadras, and the Passeig de la Ribera, popular local landmarks, can also be spotted in the series.

1960s horror film The Day of the Triffids was also filmed in Sitges, as were drama films Kiss Me and Savage Grace.