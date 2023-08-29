24 year old actress Katie Douglas has amassed an impressive list of credits over the last 10 years

Katie Douglas played Kara Robinson, a woman who survived an attack by a serial killer 20 years ago and helped to end his murder spree, in American TV movie The Girl Who Escaped.

Robinson was abducted from her home in South Carolina by Richard Evonitz when she was 15 years old. Evonitz tied Robinson to a bed and sexually assaulted her - but she was eventually able to escape when her attacker was asleep and alerted police, who tracked Evonitz who killed himself before he was caught.

The film has proven very popular since its release in February, and attention has turned to its stars. The Girl Who Escaped boasts a particularly strong cast for a TV movie - Stranger Things star Cara Buono plays Kara’s mother Debra, and Orphan Black’s Kristian Bruun plays Evonitz.

The star of the film, however, is 24 year old actress Katie Douglas - these are the other films and TV shows you can see her in:

Katie Douglas stars as Kara Robinson in The Girl Who Escaped

What else has Katie Douglas been in?

Douglas’s breakout role was as Sally Wilcox in adventure series Spooksville in 2013 - about a small town where a centuries long battle between good and evil has taken place.

She then featured in 10 episodes of sci-fi drama series Defiance, about a city in the near future where several different alien species have come to live.

In 2018, Douglas starred in Lifetime TV movie Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey - a similar film to The Girl Who Escaped. She played the titular teenager who is abducted by serial killer Bobby Joe but struggles to convince others of her story after she escapes.

Like The Girl Who Escaped, this film is also based on a true story - Bobby Joe was a real serial killer who was executed in Florida in 2019, and Lisa McVey was instrumental in helping police to arrest him.

Katie Douglas as Abby in Ginny & Georgia

Douglas has also had supporting roles in crime drama series Mary Kills People, and popular Netflix comedy drama series Ginny & Georgia, in which she plays Ginny’s friend Abby Littman.

Her latest screen role was in the Amazon Freevee original series Pretty Hard Cases, a crime comedy series about two detectives who try to do good work in a broken system. She plays Jackie Sullivan in the show.

What upcoming films is Katie Douglas in?

Douglas has two upcoming film projects in the works - she will star in thriller Lazarus, about a woman, Lee, played by Ashley Judd, who raises her nieces in isolation to protect them from a dangerous world, only for an outsider to threaten the family. Douglas plays Imogen, one of the nieces, in the film.