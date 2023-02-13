The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story is a shocking true story thriller available in to watch in the US - it can also be accessed in the UK using a VPN.

American thriller film The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story follows the dramatic events of a woman who was abducted by a serial killer, but escaped his clutches and helped bring him down.

The film was first released on US platform Lifetime on Saturday 11 February and is available to stream online in the country. However, the film is a little harder to access on this side of the Atlantic.

Because of regional access limits on American-based streaming sites, the availability of the film is restricted in the UK - and the film isn’t on any major streaming platforms which operate in the UK such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. This is what The Girl Who Escaped is about and how you can watch it in the UK:

What is The Girl Who Escape about?

The Girl Who Escaped is a drama film about the shocking true story of Kara Robinson, a 15 year old girl who was abducted in 2002 by a man and held captive at his apartment for 18 hours. Kara was subjected to horrific sexual abuse at the man’s hands and tied to his bed.

Katie Douglas as Kara Robinson

Kara managed to escape from her abductor’s apartment whilst he was asleep - she contacted police and led them back to his apartment, although by this time he had fled. Kara’s attacker was Richard Evonitz, a serial killer believed to have killed three girls in Virginia.

When police caught up with Evonitz, he killed himself before being apprehended. The film stars Ginny and Georgia actress Katie Douglas as Kara Robinson and Orphan Black star Kristian Bruun as Richard Evonitz. Mad Men actress Cara Buono plays Kara’s mother Debra.

Where can you watch The Girl Who Escaped in the US?

The film is available to watch in the US on Cable channel Primetime at 6pm (Eastern Time) on Saturday 18 February. It is also available to watch on the Lifetime streaming service and DirectTV, both of which are only accessible in the US. Some content on the Lifetime platform is free, but for access to the full catalogue you must subscribe for $4.99 per month.

Kara Robinson was abducted by a man believed to have killed three women

Where can you watch The Girl Who Escaped in the UK?

Unfortunately, The Girl Who Escaped is not available to watch on any TV channels or streaming services hosted in the UK. However, it is still possible to watch the film in the UK.

You can do so by using a virtual private network (VPN) which will enable you to access channels that are only available in regions outside the UK. A VPN disguises the location of your device, circumventing site blockers.

US streaming platform Lifetime can be accessed by UK viewers through a VPN and The Girl Who Escape can be streamed on the platform. Other shows and films on Lifetime that can be accessed in the UK using a VPN include Dance Moms, Married at First Sight, My Landlord Wants Me Dead, A Date With Deception, and Driven to Murder.