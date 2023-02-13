BBC One crime drama Better, starring Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan is set and filmed at locations across West Yorkshire including Leeds and Harrogate

New BBC crime drama Better follows a corrupt police detective who decides that she wants to reform and make amends for 20 years of wrongdoing. The series, set in Leeds stars I Hate Suzie actress Leila Farzad as DI Lou Stack - it also features Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch, The ABC Murders) and Carolin Stoltz (Shetland, Maternal).

DI Slack will attempt to find redemption by bringing down Col McHugh (Buchan), the man she helped to establish as the head of the Leeds criminal underworld. The pair struck a deal almost 20 years ago, when Slack was new to policing, and their agreement changed the direction of both their lives.

Following the near death of her son, Slack is determined to change the course of her life, but having spent years in the pocket of a powerful drug baron, switching sides will be both difficult and dangerous.

As she continues to play the role of the bent copper, Slack attempts to deceive Col and lure him into a trap, but she could unleash a bloody drug war in the process. The series is written by Spooks and Humans creators Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley and joins The Gold in the BBC’s raft of post-Happy Valley dramas.

Better was made by SISTER Productions - other major projects made by the studio include This Is Going to Hurt, The Split, Chernobyl, and Gangs of London.

Where is Better filmed?

The series was filmed in and around Bradford and Leeds in West Yorkshire in May 2022. The cast were spotted at recogniseable Leeds locations including the Corn Exchange in the city centre - scenes were filmed at the Hidden Wardrobe in the arcade.

Night scenes were shot at St Paul’s Street and South Parade - whilst shooting also took place at Sir Fred Hoyle bypass in Bingley. The Yorkshire Post reported last year that the show was filmed near Kirkstall Road, Allerton Street, and Cardigan Lane.

The season finale was filmed at Plumpton Rocks in Harrogate - the scenic setting features a man-made lake surrounded by 30 acres of parkland.

Ceallach Spellman as Donal and Andrew Buchan as Col in Better

Director David Wilson said: “The Bradford Film Office supported the BBC production of Better by providing a range of Bradford locations. We were delighted that the production chose to use several locations on campus and the wider opportunities this brought for students and graduates to get hands-on experience working on this exciting project.

“There are so many locations within the campus footprint which would work well for film and TV and we look forward to seeing the finished results on TV.”

Other projects that have been filmed in and around Leeds include Peaky Blinders, A Touch of Frost, and upcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion. Films shot there include Bank of Dave, The King’s Speech, and Downton Abbey.

When is Better on TV?