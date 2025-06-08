The family of a Race Across The World contestant who was tragically killed in a car crash have thanked people for the love and support shown following their son’s death - and also expressed their gratitude for charity donations to a fund in his memory.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Gardiner, 24, competed in the BBC One series alongside his mother Jo, died following a car crash last month.

A JustGiving page launched in his memory by his family, in aid of National FASD (Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder), has so far raised more than £10,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mother said: “We have been overwhelmed by the tens of thousands of messages of love and support on social media and in comments to press reporting.

Sam Gardiner, 24, appeared on BBC's Race Across the World with his mum Jo in 2019 | BBC's Race Across the World

“We would like to thank the BBC, Studio Lambert and everyone at Race Across The World production, fellow contestants and fans of the show for all their support at this terrible time. It has been very comforting to know that Sam touched so many people.

“I have been particularly moved by all the messages that Sam was an inspiration to many who have been impacted by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder. We adopted Sam and he was diagnosed with FASD. As viewers of season two will recall, this was a big challenge both for Sam and for us as his parents. National FASD helped us on that journey. If some good comes of this tragedy, it will be that FASD is better understood.”

Mr Gardiner was driving a white Volkswagen Golf R estate when it came off the road and rolled before landing on its side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race Across The World star Sam Gardiner has died in a crash | Family handout

The accident happened on the A34 in Gatley, near Cheadle, on Monday May 26 and he died on May 29 from his injuries, his family said last week.

Broadcast in March 2020, Sam and Jo ventured across Mexico and Argentina as part of the second series of the BBC show.

Mr Gardiner’s father Andrew said: “When the news broke last week, friends asked how they could help. After some thought, I decided to set up a JustGiving page to raise money for National FASD in memory of Sam. The page is called Sam Gardiner; Super Human.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is fetal alcohol spectrum disorder?

The NHS says that FASD can happen when alcohol in the mother's blood passes to her baby through the placenta. Babies cannot process alcohol well, which means it can stay in their body for a long time. Alcohol can damage their brain and body and stop them from developing normally in the womb.

This can result in the loss of the pregnancy. Babies who survive may be left with lifelong problems.

What does fetal alcohol spectrum disorder cause?

The NHS says FASD can cause problems with:

movement, balance, vision and hearing

learning, such as problems with thinking, concentration, and memory

managing emotions and developing social skills

hyperactivity and impulse control

communication, such as problems with speech

the joints, muscles, bones, and organs, such as the kidneys and heart

It adds: “These problems are permanent, though early treatment and support can help limit their impact on a child's life. The type of FASD symptoms a baby has and how severe they are is different depending on how often, and how much, the mother drank during pregnancy. The greater the amount of alcohol consumed, the more severe the symptoms tend to be.”

What does the National Organisation for FASG do?

The National Organisation for FASD says on its official website that it “provides support to people with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, their families and communities, campaigns to raise public awareness, and promotes relevant policies and practices”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website also describes FASD as resulting “when prenatal alcohol exposure affects the developing brain and body.”

It says: “FASD is a spectrum. Each person with FASD is affected differently. While more than 400 conditions can co-occur, FASD is at its core a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition. All people with FASD have many strengths. Early diagnosis and appropriate support are essential, especially for executive functioning.”

A message on the official National FASD Instagram account said: “Sam lived his life full of love, exuberance and adventure as seen on BBC’s Race Across the World. ⁠ National FASD is both humbled and honoured to help carry on his legacy via donations coming from hundreds.”

A private funeral will be held later this month.