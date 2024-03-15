Sarah Jayne Dunn makes shocking new claims about being ‘sexualised’ and ‘manhandled’ whilst on Hollyoaks (Kerry Spicer)

Sarah Jayne Dunn has recently opened up about the way she was treated whilst working on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. The actress, 42, is best known for playing Mandy Richardson on the show for more than two decades but was sensationally sacked in 2021.

After joining the adult subscription site Only Fans, Sarah Jayne Dunn was told by a female boss at Hollyoaks that if she didn’t close it down, she would be sacked with immediate effect. Standing up for what she believed in, the actress refused and has since gone on to make a successful career from the risqué site.

In an interview with Fabulous Sarah revealed that during her time working on the soap - that has moved to E4 - that she had been “sexualised and been made an object of sexual desire for my entire adult life.” and had “directors manhandling you and feeling uncomfortable”

According to The Mirror: “Hollyoaks bosses said they take their responsibility to their young audience “very seriously”, and don’t allow cast members to be active on “certain 18+ websites”.

After years of modelling and posing for lads mags in the noughties launching her Only Fans account seemed like a logical move for Sarah Jayne. The actress could share the same type of content, but own all the copyright images and get paid extra. Not thinking she would lose her Hollyoaks job over it.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Natalie Dixon, Sarah Jayne Dunn revealed that leaving the show was a blessing in disguise. She is now living life on her own terms and empowering women. She said: “Your age, your body shape none of that matters like you can go out there and be confident and own it and wear what you want to wear. ”

