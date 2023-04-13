In this week's Screen Babble, Steven looks back at Designated Survivor, Alex warns us about Obsession, and Kelly returns to praise The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The orange Screen Babble television, featuring images from Obsession, Jury Duty, Designated Survivor, and The Super Mario Bros Movie, as discussed in episode 21 (Credit: NationalWorld Graphics)

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton, our much-missed news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching. This week, Kelly is back, so we can all breathe a little easier again.

As ever, we begin by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. Steven has finished Happy Valley, and has a few timely thoughts on that – he was a fan – and recently started watching the Canadian comedy Trailer Park Boys. Alex, meanwhile, has been watching new hybrid reality sitcom Jury Duty, and went to a museum exhibition about Korean TV. We were right last week when we guessed that Kelly has been watching Rise and Fall, which she says is much improved; this week, though, Kelly has watched more TV than either of us, and shares her thoughts on true crime documentary WACO: American Apocalypse, true crime drama Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and true crime against cinema The Super Mario Bros movie (which was actually quite good apparently).

Next, Alex takes a closer look at Obsession, a new psychosexual thriller arriving on Netflix on Thursday 13 April. Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy star in this story about a celebrated surgeon having an affair with his son’s fiancée – but is it particularly thrilling? (No.) Do the cast have any chemistry? (Also no.) How does it compare to some of Netflix’s other Richard Armitage-starring thrillers? (Poorly.) Should you watch it? (Really, really no.)

Finally, Steven brings us back to the future with his retrospective on Designated Survivor, Kiefer Sutherland’s 2016 political thriller. Does the show itself live up to the premise? How does it compare to political dramas like The West Wing? Is it better as a binge watch or a week-to-week experience? And is Tom Kirkman the best president of all time?

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

Obsession and Designated Survivor are available on Netflix

Jury Duty is available to stream on Amazon Freevee

The West Wing and Rise & Fall are available on All4

