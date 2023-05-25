The orange Screen Babble television, featuring images from Poker Face, Local Hero, The Mighty Boosh, and Malpractice, as discussed in episode 27 (Credit: NationalWorld Graphics)

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton, news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching.

As ever, we begin by discussing what we’ve been watching. This week, Steven’s been to an anniversary screening of the classic film Local Hero – an early Peter Capaldi role that’s also, it turns out, a favourite of Al Gore’s – while Alex has been consumed by the many ups and downs of The Mindy Project. Kelly, meanwhile, has been watching ITV dramas Maryland and Malpractice, and shares a few predictions ahead of the Succession finale.

Next up, Alex takes a closer look at new murder mystery drama Poker Face. Natasha Lyonne stars in Knives Out director Rian Johnson’s homage to Columbo, and Alex loves it – it’s one of his favourite shows he’s covered on Screen Babble in some time. What’s Natasha Lyonne like as lead? What sets it apart from other detective dramas? And which of Alex’s favourite musicians shows up as a suspect?

Finally, Steven takes us back to the future with a retrospective on The Mighty Boosh, Noel Fielding and Julian Barrett’s surrealist comedy classic. How well has it aged nearly 20 years since it began? Why did Noel Fielding end up its biggest star? What did the show learn from Monty Python’s Flying Circus? And is it still worth watching today?

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

Poker Face will be available to watch on Sky Max and stream via NOW TV from Friday 26 May

The Mighty Boosh is currently available on BritBox and BBC iPlayer

Local Hero is currently available to stream on BritBox

The Mindy Project is currently available to stream on Amazon Freevee, and will be available on ITVX soon

Maryland and Malpractice are both currently available to stream on ITVX

Succession is currently available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, with the series finale set to air on Monday 29 May

