Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton, news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching.

As ever, we begin by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. Both Alex and Steven have been on a bit of a Whose Line Is It Anyway? kick – should we be adopting some of their games for Screen Babble? Elsewhere, Alex has nearly finished with the third series of Halt and Catch Fire (though he’ll probably start to pace it out a little better soon). We’ve also got a little bit of discussion of the 2023 Emmys, with some of our predictions for who might be nominated, before Kelly shares her thoughts on recent watches Steeltown Murders, Then You Run, and Taboo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next up, Alex takes a closer look at Danny Dyer drama Heat, where everyone is keeping secrets and fire is fast closing in. What is Danny Dyer’s first big post-Eastenders acting role like? Is Steve McMullen Australia’s equivalent to Danny Dyer? And is it worth watching?

Finally, Steven brings us back to the future by revisiting World on Fire – a timely choice, given that Series 2 is about to begin this weekend. How well does it balance its ensemble cast? How effectively does it evoke World War II? How does it compare to writer Peter Bowker’s previous shows? And how quickly should you catch up before Series 2 begins?