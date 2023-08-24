This week Alex tells us why Riverdale is misunderstood, and Steven revisits YouTube sensation The Big Lez Show

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton, news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching. This week is tinged with some sadness as we bid farewell to Alex as he appears on his final episode of Screen Babble (for now anyway!).

As always, we begin by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. Steven decided to give Rebellion a go, which is based on the lead up to the 1916 Easter Rising which took place in Ireland. Alex has been watching Not Dead Yet in between the old reliable that is Doctor Who - but which Doctor Who is the best Doctor Who and who of Steven and Alex is right? I've taken some recent recommendations from the rest of the team and started Yellowstone, appreciating Kevin Costner on the small screen and Painkiller which is hard not to compare with recent opioid crisis drama Dopesick.

For our closer look this week, Alex takes us to the incomparable world of Riverdale. Showing his critic's teeth like never before Alex tells us why any of the Riverdale naysayers out there are just wrong and it is in fact a quite brilliant piece of entertainment, amongst the grandiose language and other puzzling elements.

Finally, Steven brings us back to the future with an animation that has made its name on YouTube, The Big Lez Show. Much like Riverdale it's not for everyone but Steven loves it and he tells us why.

Alex Moreland is taking his exceptional TV knowledge and critical eye to pastures new. We’re very sad to see him go but listeners we know it won’t be long before you hear from him again!

Rebellion, Doctor Who, Riverdale, The Big Lez Show

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

Rebellion, Painkiller and Riverdale are currently available on Netflix.

Not Dead Yet can be found on Disney+

The Big Lez Show is available on YouTube.

Yellowstone is on Apple TV

Doctor Who is available on BBC iPlayer.

