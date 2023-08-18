NationalWorld’s Digital Trends Writer is back with more TV and streaming recommendations for this weekend and beyond. This Friday (18 August) Derry Girls season three finally comes to Netflix, more than a year after it first aired on Channel 4. The final season of the Northern Irish sitcom sees the gang continue their adventures at a Catholic Girls; school in Derry in the months leading up to the Good Friday Agreement. All seven episodes from the final season are on Netflix now.

Also coming this Friday is South Korean thriller series Mask Girl. The show follows a masked woman at the centre of three murders. The series is available to watch dubbed or with subtitles. All seven episodes are available to stream on Netflix now.

Shelter, a crime drama series based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, is another title landing on Friday. The series follows Mickey Bolitar, a teenager with a mother in rehab and a dead father who is starting out at a new school in New Jersey. There are eight episodes in the series. The first three episodes landed on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and later episodes will be released weekly.

On Sunday we have the TV event of the last 60 years - England play Spain in the Fifa Women's World Cup Final. It is the first time England have been in a World Cup final since the men’s team lifted the trophy back in 1966. Kick-off is at 11am and you can watch the match live on BBC One and ITV1, with coverage starting at 10am.

Channel 4 documentary series Top Guns: Inside the RAF is not to be missed. Filmed at an air base in the north of Scotland, the six-part series follows the British fighter pilots who protect our skies. The first episode airs on Monday 21 at 9pm with later episodes airing at the same time weekly.

ITVX series The Confessions of Franny Langton begins airing on ITV1 on Monday at 9pm with four episodes in the series at the same time weekly. The period drama, based on the Sara Collins novel of the same name, originally landed on ITVX.

