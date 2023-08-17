Everything you need to know about the third and final series of Sanditon ahead of its ITVX debut

Sanditon, the ITV adaptation of Jane Austen’s last novel, is returning for its third series on Thursday 17 August.

The series, which was previously cancelled before being revived in response to fervent fan support, will be coming to a close on its own terms, with creators having revealed no plans to do a fourth season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the third and final series of Sanditon ahead of its ITVX debut.

What is it about?

The official synopsis for Sanditon Series 3 explains that the new episodes will “bring viewers back to the burgeoning seaside resort of Sanditon following the romances, friendships, and struggles of Charlotte, Georgiana, the Parker family and the Denhams. But will new visitors to the picturesque coastal town ruffle some feathers amongst our stalwarts of Sanditon?”

Sanditon will pick up on the cliffhanger ending to the second series, seeing Charlotte choose between Ralph and Alexander - both of whom made romantic overtures the last time we saw these characters.

Who stars in Sanditon?

Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood in Sanditon Series 3 (Credit: Red Planet Ltd/Rob Youngson)

Rose Williams plays Charlotte Heywood, a young woman who moved to Sanditon and found love. Outside of Sanditon, Williams is best known for starring in the US historical dramas Reign and Medici; you might also recognise her from films like Changeland and Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.

Crystal Clarke plays Georgiana Lambe, a close friend of Charlotte’s in Sanditon. Clarke is best known for appearing in the Agatha Christie adaptation Ordeal by Innocence, but you might also recognise him from the political thriller Roadkill, sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror, and supporting roles in two Star Wars films.

They’re joined by Kris Marshall (Beyond Paradise) as determined town developer Tom Parker, Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment) as Lady Denham, Kevin Eldon (Brass Eye) as Reverend Hankins, and Adrian Scarborough (Crashing) as Dr Fuchs among others.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Sanditon Series 3 will begin on ITV1 on Thursday 17 April, with new episodes airing at the same time each week thereafter. You’ll also be able to stream the full series as a boxset on ITVX if you can’t wait for new episodes to arrive on television each week.

The series aired in the US on PBS in March, and can currently be streamed on Britbox US.

How many episodes are there?

Sanditon Series 3 is a six-part drama, with each episode running to around 50 minutes total.

Will there be a Sanditon Season 4?

Unfortunately for fans of the period drama, Series 3 of Sanditon is set to be the final season of the show - finally bringing Jane Austen’s famously unfinished last novel to a close, nearly 200 years later.

Where is Sanditon filmed?

Sanditon is set in a fictional seaside resort town called, well, Sanditon. The ITV series is filmed mainly in Somerset, particularly in the seaside towns Clevedon, Brean and Weston-super-Mare.

Sanditon House, the stately home where much of the action is centred, is in reality Dyrham Park near Bath, Somerset. Much of the rest of filming took place at studios in Bristol.

Both series 2 and 3 were filmed together at once, as part of one production block.

