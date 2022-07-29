Sanditon season 2 filming locations: where is Jane Austen adaptation filmed - and is the town a real place?

Sanditon is an ITV drama series based on Jane Austen‘s unfinished final novel which was published after the writer’s death.

Austen finished the first dozen chapters of the novel whlie battling a long illness - the work was adapted into the script for the first episode by Andrew Davies.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sanditon follows a young woman, Charlotte Heywood, who moved to the quiet titular town during a time of massive change, as the area was quickly being reinenvted as a popular seaside resort.

Sanditon season 2

The second season of the series is set nine months after the novel ends, and sees Charlotte meet two new eligible bachelors.

The series is filmed at several historic stately homes across the UK, with most filming taking place in Gloucestershire and Bristol.

Is Sanditon a real place?

In the series, Sanditon is a seaside town on the south coast of England which is in the process of rapid development - the setting is such a presence in the show that it is almost a character in itself.

However, Sanditon is not a real place, though it is inspired by Austen’s own experience of life on the coast.

The author lived in the seaside town of Worthing for a spell in 1805 when the resort was in the early stages of development.

It is likely that Worthing provided the blueprint for Sanditon, though the towns of Eastbourne and Bognor Regis may also have been the inspiration.

Where is Sanditon season 2 filmed?

Gloucestershire

Sanditon House is the main set of the series - it is the home of Lady Denham, a very wealthy, twice widowed woman.

The exterior scenes set at Sanditon House were filmed on the 17th century Dyrham Park estate, owned by the National Trust.

Interior scenes were filmed at Badminton House, the residence of the Duke and Duchess of Beaufort.

The Sanditon set was constructed in a hangar in Bristol

Bristol

The main set for the town of Sanditon itself was built inside an aeroplane hangar which includes all the trappings of a regency era seaside resort.

Brightly coloured shops, a main street for the horse-drawn carriages, a promenade and pavilion which is reminiscent of the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, were all constructed for the show.

Interiors of Trafalgar House, Sanditon House, Denham Place and the Sanditon Assembly Rooms were also constructed on sets at Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol.

Somerset

The Ston Easton country estate is a stand-in for Heyrick Park, the residence of Alexander Colbourne, a new character introduced in season two.

Colbourne is a widower living with his daughter and niece. Production designer James North said: “We tried to keep things more fashionable and brighter, and the backstory is the wife decorated the house before she died.

“He never really got on with it and spends most of his time in a dark and smoky office.”

Brean Beach is the main location for exterior coastal shots, providing the seaside setting for the series.

When is Sanditon on ITV?

Season two of Sanditon originally aired on BritBox in March 2022, one day after its US release on PBS Masterpiece.