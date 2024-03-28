Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Screen Babble team are back after a week away to refresh/mourn Steven’s leaving - and with big shoes to fill comes Philip Cunnington joining Kellly and Benjii this time around. Philip is a TV critic based in the North West who has been writing about TV for quite a while now, he offers his thoughts on the series “The Last Kingdom” and why you should investigate it for yourself.

Alongside discussions about “The Last Kingdom,” the team discuss this year’s BAFTA TV Award nominees and converse over whether the winners are going to be as easy to predict as the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony, and why despite “Succession” being a favourite, one of the team thinks Bella Ramsey and “The Last of Us” deserves the flowers more.

Where to watch this week’s shows?

“The Last Kingdom” is available to stream now on Netflix (subscription required)

“The Way” is available on BBC iPlayer

“The Believer” is available to stream now on Freevee (no subscription required)

The 2024 BAFTA TV Awards screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on May 12 2024

