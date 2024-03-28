Screen Babble Podcast Episode 70 | BAFTA TV award nominations, The Last Kingdom, The Way, The Believer
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Screen Babble team are back after a week away to refresh/mourn Steven’s leaving - and with big shoes to fill comes Philip Cunnington joining Kellly and Benjii this time around. Philip is a TV critic based in the North West who has been writing about TV for quite a while now, he offers his thoughts on the series “The Last Kingdom” and why you should investigate it for yourself.
Alongside discussions about “The Last Kingdom,” the team discuss this year’s BAFTA TV Award nominees and converse over whether the winners are going to be as easy to predict as the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony, and why despite “Succession” being a favourite, one of the team thinks Bella Ramsey and “The Last of Us” deserves the flowers more.
There is also talk about what we’ve been watching the last seven days, including Ryan Gosling’s breakthrough performance in “The Believer” at the tender age of 21, “The Way” and the not-for-the-squemish black comedy “The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret” with David Cross.
Where to watch this week’s shows?
- “The Last Kingdom” is available to stream now on Netflix (subscription required)
- “The Way” is available on BBC iPlayer
- “The Believer” is available to stream now on Freevee (no subscription required)
- The 2024 BAFTA TV Awards screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on May 12 2024
How to get involved with Screen Babble
Screen Babble is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. You can watch Screen Babble on Freeview Channel 276, Shots!
You can join the conversation on our Screen Babble Facebook group. If you’ve enjoyed the show or found it useful, we’d love you to give us a rating and review, as it helps us to reach more listeners.
You can also follow our TV coverage on Twitter through @NationalWorldTV - as well as @kelc100 and @b_jackson_nw.
Do you have a TV question you’d like the Screen Babble team to answer on a future episode or a recommendation of your own? Send it to [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.