Screen Babble: Weekend Watch, brought to you by NationalWorld’s Digital Trends Writer has all the TV recommendations you need for the weekend and beyond. One to look out for this weekend is Tetris, an Apple TV movie starring Taron Egerton. The historical drama follows two men who brought the iconic video game Tetris to the world. Tetris landed on Apple TV+ on Friday 31 March.

Another big release this week is The Power, an Amazon Prime drama series starring Toni Collette, Eddie Marsan, and John Leguizamo. The series is based on the 2016 sci-fi drama novel by Naomi Alderman and is set in a world where girls suddenly develop the ability to electrocute anyone and anything at will, creating a sharp shift in gender relations and power structures. There are nine episodes in the series - the first four landed on Prime on 31 March, later episodes will be released weekly.

Back on terrestrial TV, Strangers on a Plane is a promising new reality series - think Come Dine with Me meets Coach Trip - and follows a group of holiday makers who take it in turns to plan each other's activities, meals, and evening entertainment. There are 20 episodes in the first series, and they will air on weekdays on Channel 4 at 5.30pm. Episodes will also be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they have first aired.

Screen Babble: Weekend Watch

Highland Cops will be one to watch this week - the BBC documentary series follows the Highland police who cover 12,000 square miles of land taking on everything from missing people to drug trafficking and illegal poaching. Highland Cops will air on BBC Scotland on Sunday 2 April at 9pm with episodes released at the same time weekly.

Netflix's big release next week is documentary special Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, which will follow the Someone You Loved singer through his rise to fame, and explore his struggles with mental health as he becomes a public figure. The documentary will land on Netflix on Wednesday 5 April.

How to listen to new episodes of Screen Babble