Each week, NationalWorld’s Digital Trends Writer Steven Ross takes a look at all the new shows coming up this weekend and beyond, highlighting a few specially selected top picks that are worth your precious time. This week, however, Steven is away, so you’re stuck with TV Critic Alex Moreland instead.

Our first suggestion this weekend is the new series of Manifest, the Lost-style mystery drama about a missing passenger plane. Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas star in the fourth and final season as Manifest’s biggest questions are finally solved.

Moving into Sunday, you’ve got a lot of different options. Do you want to watch the Britain’s Got Talent finale? Well, you’re in luck, because it’s on ITV this weekend. Alternately, you might want to try out Gods of Tennis, a new BBC One documentary about some of the biggest sporting stars of the last three decades.

Monday brings a few different options, with Jo Joyner 5 thriller For Her Sins starting on Channel 5, and the return of Love Island (yes, already). Plus, there’s also new HBO drama The Idol – tough to recommend as such, but its story of a cult leader manipulating an impressionable young pop star is sure to be a controversial one. Keep it on your radar if you want to be up to date with the television everyone’s talking about over the next few months (even if it is only to complain about it).

Don’t forget to listen to this week’s main Screen Babble, featuring an in-depth discussion of the Succession finale and reviews of The Gallows Pole and Brideshead Revisited. Check back again next week for more weekend watch suggestions, with Steven back to share television recommendations.

