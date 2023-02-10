This weekend’s TV highlights include Gold, Clarkson’s Farm season 2, Criminal Minds, Your Place of Mine, and African Queens.

NationalWorld’s resident Digital Trends Writer trawls through the TV listings of all the shows and films coming out over the weekend and beyond and recommends top picks in Screen Babble’s sister podcast, Weekend Watch.

One of the big shows to have your eye on is the second season of Clarkson’s Farm. In the new season, Clarkson attempts to open a restaurant at his farm, buys a herd of cows, and attempts to boost profits beyond the first season’s measly profit of £144. The eight episode series will be released in one go on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 10 February. Following Clarkson’s Meghan Markle article debacle, the series has not been renewed for a third series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Season one of The Gold is BBC’s newest big production, replacing Happy Valley’s slot. The drama series follows the 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery in Heathrow, which was at the time the largest robbery in world history, with more than £23 million taken. The ill-gotten gains went on to fund crime in London throughout the 1980s. The series will premiere on BBC One on Sunday 12 February at 9pm, with episodes airing at the same time weekly. Episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they have first aired.

The Gold replaces Happy Valley on BBC One

With Valentine’s Day coming up it’s only right that we give a shoutout to two new romcoms landing on streaming services this week. Your Place or Mine, a Netflix film starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as best friends who swap homes for the week and fall in love with eachother in the process, lands on Netflix on Friday 10 February.

Somebody I Used to Know, stars Alison Brie and Jay Ellisand follows a woman who returns to her gome town on a trip and finds herself reminiscing with her ex and questioning her current life. When she meets Sean’s wife Cassidy, things only get more complicated.

Docudrama African Queens, starring Adesuwa Oni and Jada Pinkett Smith, tells the story of the Njinga, Queen of Angola. The dramatised series will follow Njinga’s reign, her family and the betrayals that she faced. The eight-episode series will land on Netflix on Wednesday 15 February.

African Queens

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another major TV event to be aware of is the Criminal Minds season 16 finale, which has been billed as Evolution. Paramount+ teased the return of Rossi's wife, Krystall, who was previously killed off in the show. Krystall is expected to return in the form of a vision in the finale. The episode will air on Paramount+ in the US and Disney+ in the UK on Friday 10 February.

How to listen to new episodes of Screen Babble

Loading....