Screen Babble: Weekend Watch highlights include Netflix thriller You season 4, Paramount+ series Your Honor season 2 - and BBC special The Shamima Begum Story

NationalWorld’s Digital Trends Writer explores all the exciting new content coming to TV and streaming services over the next week and shines a light on the cream of the crop in Screen Babble’s sister podcast, Weekend Watch.

A major show coming up next week is season 4 part 1 of Netflix’s psychological thriller series You - the latest instalment sees Joe move to London and take on a new identity as Professor Jonathan Moore. Despite his best efforts to curb his killer urges, Joe finds a new obsession in the form of Kate, played by Charlotte Ritchie. He also gets a taste of his own medicine when he learns that someone is spying on him. Season 4 part 1 lands on Netflix on Thursday 9 February - part 2 will arrive on 9 March. Each part has five episodes.

The the second season of crime drama Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston arrives on Friday 3 February. Cranston plays disbarred judge Michael Desiato who agrees to work with a federal agent to bring down the Baxter family crime empire. The first three episodes land on Paramount+ on 3 February - there are 10 episodes in the series and the remaining episodes will be released weekly.

A must-watch for Happy Valley fans - final ever episode of the crime drama will air this weekend. The series comes to a close with Catherine heading out on her final shift before retirement - but before she gets out of the policing game for good, she’s going to have to face off against her nemesis, Tommy. The finale will air at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday 5 February and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it is first broadcast.

Channel 4 drama Consent is an all-new series about an elite school where the lines of sexual consent have become blurred. When an accusation is levelled at one of their own, the school does not exactly cover itself in glory with its response. The series will begin airing on Tuesday 7 February at 10pm on Channel 4 with episodes released at the same time weekly - episodes will also be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they are first broadcast.

Also coming on Tuesday is feature-length documentary The Shamima Begum Story, about the schoolgirl who, aged 15, left London to join ISIS. Four years later, hoping to return to the UK, she instead lost her British citizenship and has been left in limbo in a Syrian refugee camp. The documentary hears about Begum’s experience in her own words as she speaks to investigative journalist Josh Baker. The documentary airs on BBC Two at 9pm and will be available to watch on iPlayer shortly after it is first broadcast.

Love Island continues to hit our screens six nights a week and there has been much speculation as to when Casa Amor will be introduced in the current series. Casa Amor sees either the men or women head off to another villa where they will be introduced to a new bunch of singles, while another batch will replace them in the original villa, presenting plenty of opportunity for recoupling. Casa Amor usually into play aroud the halfway mark which would be the week commencing Monday 6 February. However, an official air date for Casa Amor has not yet been confirmed, so watch this space.

How to listen to new episodes of Screen Babble

