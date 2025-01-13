Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the most highly-anticipated streaming shows is making a comeback later this week - catch up on the story so far on Severance.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show follows Mark Scout, who is an employee at the fictional and mysterious cult-like corporation Lumon which was founded by the god-like figure Keir Eagan. Lumon employees, including Mark, undergo a process called ‘severance’ in which his work consciousness and home-life consciousness are separated.

As a result of the process, an employee’s ‘innie’ (their work selves) are unaware of the goings on outside of of Lumon, with the ‘innies’ only conscious of work time and therefore not able to remember being away from the office. Likewise, their ‘outies’ are unaware of the work they are doing or even their colleagues within the corporation in order to shield highly-classified work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severance season 2 | Apple TV+

Therefore, ‘Innies’ feels as though they are perpetually in work despite only working an eight-hour shift per day, and the ‘outies’ experience only a few second passing between clocking in and out of their shift.

Severance has become one of the most well-regarded shows on streaming despite having only one season so far. Fans are eager to jump back into the world of Lumon as season two premieres on Friday, January 17 - here’s everything you need to know before you start the new series on Apple TV+.

What happened in Severance season one?

Season one begins as Mark’s ‘innie’ is given a new promotion within his ‘Macrodata Refinement’ department after his former head of department and friend, Petey, mysteriously goes missing. New recruit Helly also joins the team.

Helly makes several attempts to quit the process but when she leaves the office for the day, her ‘innie’ finds herself walking right through the doors a second later, meaning that her ‘outie’ has rejected her resignation request. Helly is trained in the art of macrodata refinement, which involves grouping seemingly unrelated numbers together on a computer screen based purely on feeling, with the workers unaware of what sort of data they are sorting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helly goes to extreme lengths to convince her ‘outie’ to resign, including filming a video threatening to cut of her fingers and hanging herself in the office elevator (where the ‘outie’ and ‘innie’ consciousness split each day). Despite this, Outie Helly refuses to quit, filming a video for her innie in which she reiterates that Outie Helly is in full control of her choices.

Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Britt Lower and Adam Scott in Severance (Credit: Apple TV+) | Apple TV+

She is also shown a subliminal-style, cult-like apology in the break room which she is forced to recite by supervisor Mr Milchick. In a bid to help Helly integrate, she is given a wellness check with office counsellor Ms Casey, who also provides regular wellness checks on the other employees in the department on request.

Elsewhere, we learn that Mark lives an unfulfilled life outside the office following the death of his wife in a car crash a few years earlier. ‘Outie’ Mark is approached by Petey, who he has no memory of but has been assured by the former Lumon employee, who has been un-severed, that they were co-workers and warns him that Lumon is dangerous.

Fearing for his life, Petey is given a space in Mark’s basement to sleep before it is revealed that Mark’s next door neighbour is Harmony Cobel, the manager of the severed floor at Lumon, who is living there under the guise of Mrs Selvig. Cobel has not been severed and snoops on Mark to keep tabs on his ‘outie’ life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petey is struggling with the reintegration into full consciousness, and while Cobel does not find him, he wanders off and suffers a brain aneurysm as a result of the un-severing process. Mark’s Innie later finds a drawing that Petey has created as a map of the eerie hallways in the department.

After Mark’s brother-in-law leaves a book at his front door in the outside world, Cobel confiscates it and takes it into Lumon, where it is checked for any messages. However, the book is left lying out, with the department employees finding it and being amazed as this is the first book the Innies have ever seen that is not the Lumon handbook.

While walking the halls, the employees of the macrodata refinement department bump into employees from the Optics and Design (O&D) department. Mark’s colleague Irving grows close to O&D head Burt, who bond over their love of art and the religous artworks that are hung around the office. Dylan, another macrodata colleague, raises concerns about the O&D department, telling Irving that there were rumours of the department attacking the macrodata department, while Burt tells the pair that he heard that macrodata department had attacked O&D.

Adam Scott in Severance (Credit: Apple TV+) | Apple TV+

After distracting Ms Casey, Mark takes Helly on a long walk to help speak to her one-on-one and connect to her on a personal level. After raising that he too is having concerns about Lumon, the pair realise that they have walked an unfamiliar routes around the empty corridors and stumble upon a department they were unaware of in which one employee is bizarrely feeding a herd of baby goats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The macrodata department and O&D department team up after they become suspicious but management put a spot to this by revoking their right to wander the halls and forcing O&D head Burt into retirement. Management also put keycard lock on the entrance to the macrodata department.

On the outside, Outie Mark picks up Petey’s phone, which has been ringing since he died. He meets up with Reghabi, an ex-surgeon at Lumon who reintegrated Petey to the outside world, a process which Lumon bosses believed to be impossible. He meets her at a nearby university but is followed by a Lumon security guard. Regahabi attacks the security guard and takes his pass and gives it to Mark, telling him to take it into work and that his innie will know why he has it.

In one of the season’s first shocking revelations, we find out that Ms Casey is actually Mark’s wife, who he believes to have dies in a car crash a few years earlier. He is currently unaware of the link between the two, with viewers shown a photograph at his home of the two.

Another shocking revelation sees Dylan’s innie ‘woken up’ outside of the office via an overtime contingency (a process the employees did not believe was possible) after he picks up an inconspicuous self-defence instruction card at the office. Mr Milchick visits him at home for only a few seconds, asking where the card is. It’s at this point that a young boy jumps into Dylan’s arms and we find out that Dylan is actually a father on the outside - not only that, but his Innie is now aware that he has a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having his entire world changed, Dylan convinces the rest of the team back at the office to take advantage of this ‘overtime contingency’ to warn other on the outside of the conditions at Lumon. Innie Mark finds the security card in his pocket, but has not memory of how it got there.

How did Severance season one end?

The season builds towards a huge cliffhanger after mysteries in Mark’s Outie life seep into his Innie’s memories, while Helly makes a world-shattering realisation after several attempts to escape the office.

The team work to meet their quota in order to earn a party from management, and Dylan, the top employee, is granted a private celebration which takes place after the others leave the office. The private celebration is held in a replica of founder Keir Eagan’s mansion, with Dylan escaping the celebration and using the security pass to launch the overtime contingency override.

Innie Irving, Innie Helly and Innie Mark all wake up outside of the office. Innie Mark is awakened while he is attending his brother-in-law’s book launch at his and his sister’s home, which he immediately recognises as the book which the employees found inside the office and idolised. Moments before, Outie Mark had spoken with Cobel (disguised as Ms Selvig) at the party about his intention to quit Lumon, which she encouraged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Innie Irving, who has hallucinations earlier in the series of black liquid flooding his desk, wakes up and realises he is a painter on the outside who has a Navy background, but his Outie has mysteriously been painting the same eerie and dark hallway in all of his works. We see this hallway after Ms Casey sent back to the “testing floor”, with an elevator leading down rather than up to the outside world.

Irving also finds a suitcase filled with research his Outie has been conducting into the severance process and a map with addresses of employees who have been severed. One of the names on the map is the O&D head Burt, whom he has grown close to earlier in the series. He travels to his home, but notices through the window that he has a partner. However, he begins to bang on the door anyway.

Innie Helly wakes up as her outer self is attending a grand party and makes the astonishing realisation that she is Helena Eagan, the daughter of Lumon CEO Jame Eagan. She learns that her outie severed herself to help build public support for the wider legalisation of the severance process and is due to give a key speech at that evening’s gala on her experience.

Back at his brother-in-law’s book launch, Mark sits his sister Devon down and tells her all about the situation at Lumon and that he is his ‘Innie’, with her responding that he should go to the press. Earlier in the series, Devon and her husband Ricken go on a birthing retreat where she meets another pregnant woman. The same woman, who is married to a pro-severance Senator, does not recognise Devon after the birth of her child, indicating that she has been severed to give birth and that the procedure is being used outside of Lumon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Innie-self comes into contact with Cobel, recognising her immediately as his boss, although she had been fired just earlier that day. He makes the mistake of calling her Ms Cobel, as he is unaware of his Ms Solvig guise, which immediately alerts the Lumon boss to the fact that his Innie is conscious on the outside.

In a bid to get her job back, she alerts Mr Milchick to shutdown Dylan’s rebellion and races to Helly’s gala to stop her speech. At Helly’s gala, she takes to the stage and gives a speech to the crowd in which she reveals that she is her Innie and the torment the employees face day-to-day at Lumon.

Innie Mark finds a photograph at his sister’s home in which he sees that Ms Casey is in fact his wife. He rushes to Devon to tell her but can only get out the words “she’s alive!” before Mr Milchick thwarts Dylan’s activation of the overtime contingency and the three employees revert back to their Outies.