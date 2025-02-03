Silent Witness is drawing to a close for another season, but a thrilling two-part finale on its way.

The hit BBC crime drama is about to finish up its 28th season, with the Lyell team looking forward to a well-earned rest after the dramatics of the past few episodes. Millions have watched as Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox), Jack Hodgson (David Cates), Harriet (Maggie Steed) and Kit (Francesca Mills) have dug to the bottom of mysteries and criminal plots over the past few weeks, with the finale now upon us.

For eager fans, there is a way to watch the last two episodes ahead of everyone else. With an action-packed finale to top off season 28, here’s how you can tune in before anyone else.

Silent Witness will air its two-part series 28 finale on Monday (February 3) and Tuesday (February 4). | BBC Studios

When is Silent Witness released on BBC iPlayer?

With series 28 episodes airing two episodes per week, with each week normally featuring a two-part storyline, the BBC have been uploading the new episodes of Silent Witness to the iPlayer on Monday mornings.

The series 28 finale two-parter is no different, with both episodes available to watch now. New episodes of Silent Witness are added to the BBC iPlayer from 6am on Mondays.

Silent Witness will air as normal at 9pm on Monday (February 3) and Tuesday (February 4) on BBC One. The early addition to the iPlayer means that fans can find out how this series ends earlier.

What is the plot of the Silent Witness series 28 finale?

Episode nine and ten of Silent Witness series 28 will be titled ‘I Believe In Love - Part One’ and ‘I Believe In Love - Part Two’. The finale storyline will see The Lyell team working against the clock as they try to track down and identify a gunman following a fatal shooting at a Syrian pizza restaurant before he kills again.

Meanwhile, NIkki and Jack are also preparing for their long-awaited wedding, but the ongoing incident threatens to put a dampener on the big day.