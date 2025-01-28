Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Silent Witness fans were enthralled during the latest episode that saw a deadly virus spread throughout a flight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viewers watched the first part of ‘Vanishing Point’ as Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia) found herself and her fellow passengers in danger during a flight from Mumbai to London. Nikki was roped into the middle of the medical mystery as doctors back in Mumbai conclude that a recently dead body has succumbed to a “haemorrhagic virus”, with this virus now possibly in the air with hundreds of passengers.

The race is against the clock for Nikki and the Lyell team to find out what is wrong and how to save everyone at 30,000 feet. One moment which raised eyebrows from fans was the mention of conducting a “living autopsy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emilia Fox stars in Silent Witness as Dr Nikki Alexander | BBC Studios

What is a living autopsy?

In the context spoken about on the show, a ‘living autopsy’ is an autopsy which would be conducted while the person is still alive, with the expectation that they are close to death but that the need to know the cause of the death is time-sensitive.

In the medical world, the term is also used to describe a live demonstration of an autopsy for training methods in which a live person is used in place of a body, with the various autopsy methods acted out on the body. This is not an invasive procedure, with hypothetical cuts and incisions used to exemplify where they would be made in a real autopsy.

Is a living autopsy a real thing?

An autopsy has never taken place on a person while they are still alive. There have been reports of people waking up in a morgue where they have previously been assumed dead, but there have been no reports of the autopsy or post-mortem continuing on someone who is actually alive.

As described by Harriet (Maggie Steed), the most prominent example of a living autopsy being discussed was during the poisoning of Alexander Litvinekno. The former FSB agent and vocal critic of Vladimir Putin, who had fled to the UK in exile from Russia, was poisoned with Polonium-210 in 2006 by KGB agents Andrey Lugovoy and Dmitry Kovtun, with a UK inquiry later finding that the death was "probably approved by Mr. [Nikolai] Patrushev, then head of the FSB, and also by President [Vladimir] Putin."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Litvinenko suffered the poisoning after ingesting a cup of tea laced with the agent, and was hospitalised on November 1, 2006. He died on November 23, with a post-mortem, which took place after his death, concluding that he had died from multiple organ failure including progressive heart failure after succumbing to acute radiation syndrome.

In the report from The Litvinekno Inquiry, held by the UK government, it was revealed that Clive Timmons, a former detective superintendent who was investigating the poisoning in 2006, had requested a ‘living post mortem’ to be carried out with Litvinenko’s consent. However, according to the inquiry report, this never took place.

Silent Witness continue at 9pm on Tuesday, January 28 on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer now.