Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Silent Witness returns to screen with a whole new mystery.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit BBC show premiered its 28th series on January 6, with a new double-bill mystery set to air this week as the series continues.

Is Silent Witness on TV tonight?

The fifth episode of Silent Witness series 28, titled ‘Broken - Part 1’, will air at 9pm on Monday, January 20. The show will be available to watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast of Silent Witness series 28 - Maggie Steed, David Caves, Emilia Fox and Francesca Mills | BBC / BBC Studios

What is the new episode of Silent Witness about?

In ‘Broken - Part 1’, the hand of a woman is found in a canal, leading the Lyell team on a investigation to figure out her identity and where the rest of her body is. Elsewhere, the wife of a barrister who went missing two years ago receives another body part in the post, deepening the mystery.

Who is in the cast for Silent Witness?

The recurring cast of character include some familiar faces to Silent Witness fans, as well as some new addition for series 28.

The main cast is:

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander

David Caves as Jack Hodgson

Maggie Steed as Harriet Maven

Francesca Mills as Kit Brookes

The ‘Broken’ two-part storyline will also feature guest stars including Tamzin Outhwaite.

When is Broken - Part 2 on TV?

The ‘Broken’ storyline will be concluded on Tuesday night (January 14) at 9pm. For those fans who are keen to get their fix early, both episode five and six are already available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.