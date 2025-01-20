Is Silent Witness on tonight? New episode of hit BBC drama to air - who is in the cast and when is Broken part two?
The hit BBC show premiered its 28th series on January 6, with a new double-bill mystery set to air this week as the series continues.
Is Silent Witness on TV tonight?
The fifth episode of Silent Witness series 28, titled ‘Broken - Part 1’, will air at 9pm on Monday, January 20. The show will be available to watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
What is the new episode of Silent Witness about?
In ‘Broken - Part 1’, the hand of a woman is found in a canal, leading the Lyell team on a investigation to figure out her identity and where the rest of her body is. Elsewhere, the wife of a barrister who went missing two years ago receives another body part in the post, deepening the mystery.
Who is in the cast for Silent Witness?
The recurring cast of character include some familiar faces to Silent Witness fans, as well as some new addition for series 28.
The main cast is:
- Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander
- David Caves as Jack Hodgson
- Maggie Steed as Harriet Maven
- Francesca Mills as Kit Brookes
The ‘Broken’ two-part storyline will also feature guest stars including Tamzin Outhwaite.
When is Broken - Part 2 on TV?
The ‘Broken’ storyline will be concluded on Tuesday night (January 14) at 9pm. For those fans who are keen to get their fix early, both episode five and six are already available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.
