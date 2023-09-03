Taking to Instagram, he reassured his followers he would be back on Sunday Brunch this weekend

Viewers who tuned into Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch last weekend were surprised to notice that presenter and chef Simon Rimmer was absent.

During last Sunday’s (27 August) show, regular host Tim Lovejoy was in the studio, but instead of Rimmer joining him, he was presenting alongside former T4 presenter Miquita Oliver.

The much-loved cooking show is a regular staple of many people’s Sunday mornings. Rimmer has been noticeably missing in the last few weeks, leading to speculation that he had been replaced and would not be returning.

Rimmer has since taken to Instagram to reveal why he was missing from Sunday Brunch, reassuring his followers that he will be back this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about why Simon Rimmer was missing from Sunday Brunch.

When is Simon Rimmer back on Sunday Brunch ?

Rimmer has revealed on Instagram that he will be back on Sunday Brunch following his absence last week. He told his followers he would be back this weekend, telling them: “I’ll see you on Sunday Brunch on Sunday”.

Simon Rimmer is back on Sunday Brunch this weekend (Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

Why was Simon Rimmer not on Sunday Brunch?

The 60-year-old chef has been noticeably absent recently from Sunday Brunch. Taking to Instagram on Friday (1 September) he revealed he had stepped away as he was battling Covid. In a video to his 181,000 followers he revealed that he had been off due to a bout of “the dreaded Covid”, but was now feeling much better.

Rimmer said: “I’ll see you on Sunday Brunch on Sunday because I’m fully fit again now,” letting out a cough, he reassured fans: “No, I am, I am!”

The chef also thanked his fans for their support following the death of his father: “This is really just a quick thank you to everybody. It’s two months, unbelievably, since my dear dad died and the level of support from everybody - friends, family, you guys on social media, it’s just been really, really lovely and it has made a difference.”

Has Simon Rimmer been replaced on Sunday Brunch?