Marge Simpson has died, at least temporarily, in The Simpsons Season 36 finale.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The episode, titled “Estranger Things,” saw the matriarch’s sudden death during a flash-forward segment set three decades into the future.

“Estranger Things” is the latest in a string of episodes that lean into unexpected and often dramatic twists, including character deaths, as a way to refresh a series now in its fourth decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finale opens with a flashback of Marge leaving Homer in charge of the kids, warning him not to let them watch TV or eat Twinkies - advice he immediately ignores. Bart and Lisa discover The Itchy & Scratchy Show, become obsessed, and even create baby-themed merchandise, which is rejected by their peers.

As they grow older, the siblings drift apart, watching different shows and growing disconnected. Marge grows concerned, but Bart and Lisa promise they’ll stay close. A flash-forward 35 years reveals her fears came true: Marge has passed away, Lisa is a successful WNBA commissioner, and Bart leads an unhealthy, chaotic life.

Marge Simpson has died, at least temporarily, in The Simpsons Season 36 finale. | Youtube

Lisa returns to a changed Springfield, finds Homer in a scam retirement scheme, and later uncovers a heartfelt video will from Marge expressing love and hope they’ll reunite in the afterlife. Moved, Bart and Lisa team up to rescue Homer from being shipped off to Florida, staging a plan inspired by Itchy & Scratchy. The episode ends with the family reunited, watching a rebooted Itchy & Scratchy, while Marge looks on from Heaven - at peace and joking about being able to remarry in the afterlife.

According to a critic, historically, permanent deaths in The Simpsons were rare. In its first 30 seasons, barely more than a dozen characters were permanently killed off, including Maude Flanders, Bleeding Gums Murphy, Edna Krabappel, and Mona Simpson. Even Fat Tony’s death was undercut by his immediate replacement with an identical double in a throwaway gag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast, recent seasons have featured more decisive departures. Season 35’s “Cremains of the Day” centred around the death of Larry the Barfly, while Season 36 saw Nick the Realtor’s death turned into a murder mystery. Though both were minor characters, their deaths were treated seriously within the show’s narrative.

Some fans view these changes as a positive evolution. “One could attribute the improved critical reception of The Simpsons to this new attitude toward experimentation,” said a critic on ScreenRant, noting that the show’s willingness to surprise even its long-time viewers has helped revitalise interest.